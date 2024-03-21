Magical ‘Wish Ball’ Raises $2.7M to Fund Over 450 Wishes

Make-A-Wish Arizona hosted its annual ball on March 9, 2024, at Chase Field. This year’s theme was “Field of Wishes, an Evening of Black, White & Sparkle.” Guests paired sneakers with their black-tie attire, making for a fun yet comfortable night out at the ballpark!

Presenting Sponsor: Phusion Projects

Event Co-Chairs: Dena Zell & Kristine Hedlund

Community Partner Award Recipient: The Arizona Diamondbacks

Co-Emcees: Wish Kids Aubrie & Dania with Nick Ciletti of ABC15 Arizona

Dollars Raised: $2.7 million

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The fancy ballpark theme started the moment guests entered the main entrance, filled with an aerialist clad in silver and ladies in ball skirts filled with glasses of champagne. Cocktails were served on the main concourse, which was filled with fun photo ops before everyone headed down to the field for dinner, the program and dancing. Bidding was fierce for the live auction items, including the annual sale of the “Best Table at the Ball,” which was sold twice. The paddle raise portion was the special moment of the evening, as the challenge at the $10,000 level was to fund 44 Wish Kid wishes. Not only did 44 people give at that level, but it commemorated 44 years of Make-A-Wish! The celebration continued with dancing to DJ Natty Rico.

Photos courtesy of Loren Anderson Photography and Eklund Photography

Jeff & Jenny Wright with Wish Kid Nikolas and his family

Will & Riki Sadler with Judy & Rick Cox

Linda & Gene Pauling

Carlos Alfaro, Irayda Flores, Reyna Gutierrez & Ignacio Velasco

Derrick Hall accepts Community Partner Award on behalf of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Tina Majerle, Make-A-Wish Arizona president & CEO Fran Mallace, Jill Krigsten & Carla Caldwell

Melissa Bouma & Jackie Davis

Jeff & Ana Saplis at “The Best Table in the House”

Paul & Veronica Penzone

Alexis Chavez & Kyle Pottinger, Make-A-Wish Arizona’s board chair

Wish Ball Emcees Dania, Nick Ciletti & Aubrie

Madison Burr, Hannah Lamb, Mary Kate Schmidt, Jessica Sabanosh & Kara Kuykendall Cohen

Wish Kid Zion

The beautiful table decor