Magical ‘Wish Ball’ Raises $2.7M to Fund Over 450 Wishes
Make-A-Wish Arizona hosted its annual ball on March 9, 2024, at Chase Field. This year’s theme was “Field of Wishes, an Evening of Black, White & Sparkle.” Guests paired sneakers with their black-tie attire, making for a fun yet comfortable night out at the ballpark!
Presenting Sponsor: Phusion Projects
Event Co-Chairs: Dena Zell & Kristine Hedlund
Community Partner Award Recipient: The Arizona Diamondbacks
Co-Emcees: Wish Kids Aubrie & Dania with Nick Ciletti of ABC15 Arizona
Dollars Raised: $2.7 million
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The fancy ballpark theme started the moment guests entered the main entrance, filled with an aerialist clad in silver and ladies in ball skirts filled with glasses of champagne. Cocktails were served on the main concourse, which was filled with fun photo ops before everyone headed down to the field for dinner, the program and dancing. Bidding was fierce for the live auction items, including the annual sale of the “Best Table at the Ball,” which was sold twice. The paddle raise portion was the special moment of the evening, as the challenge at the $10,000 level was to fund 44 Wish Kid wishes. Not only did 44 people give at that level, but it commemorated 44 years of Make-A-Wish! The celebration continued with dancing to DJ Natty Rico.
Photos courtesy of Loren Anderson Photography and Eklund Photography