Maggiore Family Honored at National Italian American Foundation Gala
The Event: NIAF 2023 Arizona Regional Gala
The Cause: National Italian American Foundation
Event Date: January 28, 2023
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Presenting Sponsor: The Maggiore Group
Honorees: Joey & Cristina Maggiore | Melissa Maggiore Meyer | Chef Tomaso & Patricia Maggiore | The Founders
Co-Chairs: Pete Melucci, Massimo Sommacampagna & Michael Farrar
Master of Ceremonies: Clarissa Burt
Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton
Menu: Chef Joey Maggiore & The Sicilian Baker
Decor: PJ Flowers & Events
Entertainment: Accordionist Guido A. Lavorata & DJ ICEMAN
Notable Moments: The celebratory evening included the launch of the annual Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Excellence Award to recognize chefs who not only share the late Tomaso’s culinary passion, but who also strive to extend the beauty of cooking to all they serve. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone presented the 2023 NIAF award to Chef Joey & Cristina Maggiore, the husband-and-wife team behind Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker and The Mexicano.
Photos courtesy of Rudy Ramirez and Brittany Ha-Nguyen