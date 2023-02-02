Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Feb. 2, 2023

Maggiore Family Honored at National Italian American Foundation Gala

Honorees Cristina & Joey Maggiore

The Event: NIAF 2023 Arizona Regional Gala

The Cause: National Italian American Foundation

Event Date: January 28, 2023

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Presenting Sponsor: The Maggiore Group

Honorees: Joey & Cristina Maggiore | Melissa Maggiore Meyer | Chef Tomaso & Patricia Maggiore | The Founders

Co-Chairs: Pete Melucci, Massimo Sommacampagna & Michael Farrar

Master of Ceremonies: Clarissa Burt

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Menu: Chef Joey Maggiore & The Sicilian Baker

Decor: PJ Flowers & Events

Entertainment: Accordionist Guido A. Lavorata & DJ ICEMAN

Notable Moments: The celebratory evening included the launch of the annual Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Excellence Award to recognize chefs who not only share the late Tomaso’s culinary passion, but who also strive to extend the beauty of cooking to all they serve. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone presented the 2023 NIAF award to Chef Joey & Cristina Maggiore, the husband-and-wife team behind Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker and The Mexicano.

Photos courtesy of Rudy Ramirez and Brittany Ha-Nguyen

Co-Chairs Massimo Sommacampagna, Pete Melucci & Mike Farrar
Sheriff Paul Penzone with Chef Joey Maggiore
Nick Peluso
Ron Costello
Austin Potenza
Jude LaCava
Members of The Founders receiving the Al Carfora Italian Heritage Award with NIAF Chairman Robert E. Carlucci and NIAF President Robert Allegrini
The fabulous Italian menu!
The Scene

