Liberty Wildlife Hosts ‘Condors & Cocktails’

The Event: Condors & Cocktails

The Cause: Liberty Wildlife

Event Date: March 26, 2022

Location: Rob & Melani Walton Campus of Liberty Wildlife

Sponsors: Zeriah Foundation & Deep Eddy Vodka

Entertainment: Jeordie

Dollars Raised: $10,000+

Notable Moments: Guests flocked to Liberty Wildlife to welcome Marble and Millie, the organization’s California condors, in their beautiful new enclosure. Marble, an adult female named for Marble Canyon, arrived at the Center with an injured humerus on her left wing. And Millie, a female born in 2020 and named for Vermilion Cliffs, arrived with tendon damage on her right wing.

The crowd enjoyed a delightful evening in the stunning setting, sipping delicious “Condorpolitans” donated while enjoying animal encounters with raptors, opossum and a coatimundi. A raffle, auction and Wildlife Ambassador presentations capped off the sold-out gathering.

Photos courtesy of Liberty Wildlife

Volunteers Jenny & Allison

Volunteer Jen With Henry the Barn Owl

Karen Dunigan & Volunteers