Liberty Wildlife Hosts ‘Condors & Cocktails’
The Event: Condors & Cocktails
The Cause: Liberty Wildlife
Event Date: March 26, 2022
Location: Rob & Melani Walton Campus of Liberty Wildlife
Sponsors: Zeriah Foundation & Deep Eddy Vodka
Entertainment: Jeordie
Dollars Raised: $10,000+
Notable Moments: Guests flocked to Liberty Wildlife to welcome Marble and Millie, the organization’s California condors, in their beautiful new enclosure. Marble, an adult female named for Marble Canyon, arrived at the Center with an injured humerus on her left wing. And Millie, a female born in 2020 and named for Vermilion Cliffs, arrived with tendon damage on her right wing.
The crowd enjoyed a delightful evening in the stunning setting, sipping delicious “Condorpolitans” donated while enjoying animal encounters with raptors, opossum and a coatimundi. A raffle, auction and Wildlife Ambassador presentations capped off the sold-out gathering.
Photos courtesy of Liberty Wildlife