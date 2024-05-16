‘Legacy Luncheon’ Features the Incredible Designs of David Monn
The Ladies of the Court, in support of The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy, hosted its annual Legacy Luncheon – The Art of Celebrating on March 14, 2024, at the Arizona Biltmore. This year’s special guest was event planner, interior designer, author and artist David Monn.
Presenting Sponsor: The Getz Family – Sandy & Bert and Dylan & George
Event Co-Chairs: Cathy Dickey & Anne-Marie Dobbs
National Anthem: Firebird String Quartet
Distinguished Speaker: David Monn
Moderator: Laura Dowling
Notable Moments: Guests arrived at the Legacy Luncheon for a bustling reception before entering the McArthur Ballroom for the highly anticipated lunch and program. The table decor was stunning and featured bright, colorful floral centerpieces inspired by the work of the featured guest, David Monn. The opening remarks included a special tribute by Brian Day O’Connor in honor of his mother and founder of the organization, the late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. David Monn presented an incredible look into some the most challenging and beautiful events he has designed all around the world, as well as insights into his design aesthetic and creative process. From the White Houses to private museums, each photo was filled with luxury and inspiration.
