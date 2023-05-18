Larry Fitzgerald Foundation Hosts ‘Fitz’s Supper Club’ and Raises $1M
The Event: Fitz’s Supper Club
The Cause: The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation
Event Date: May 8, 2023
Location: Dominick’s Steakhouse
Diamond Sponsor: Bell Bank
Dollars Raised: $1M
Entertainment: Violinist John Uzodinma II & mentalist Rmax Goodwin
Emcee: Dave Price
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Caterer: Chef Antonio Benavidez of Dominick’s Steakhouse
Notable Moments: The 13th annual sold-out event featured inspiring speeches, an exciting live auction and delicious food. “We are overwhelmed by the incredible generosity,” said Danielle Frost, executive director of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation. “This event was a true representation of the dedication and commitment of a beautiful community of givers, and we are so grateful for their incredible support. We look forward to continuing our mission with renewed energy, optimism and enthusiasm.”
Photos courtesy of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation