Dec. 14, 2023

Kids in Focus Annual ‘Noche para los Niños’ Honors BHHS Legacy Foundation

Billie Jo Herberger & Linda Herold with Co-Chairs Bea Rocklin & Colleen Katz

Kids in Focus hosted its annual Noche para los Niños with a colorful “Day of the Dead” theme and incredible photography from the students in their program on Nov. 2, 2023, at Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park.

Big Picture Sponsors: PRO EM National Event Services | Pour Masters Bar Service | Momentum Financial Partners

Co-Chairs: Colleen Katz & Bea Rocklin

Honorary Chairs: Renae & Alfredo Molina

Herberger Spirit of Giving Award Recipient: BHHS Legacy Foundation

Culinary Partners: Bourbon and Bones | Cala | Humble Bistro | Creations by Sergio | Hamburguesas y Cervezas | Eggstacy | America’s Taco Shop | Schmooze | What’s Brewing | Nothing Bundt Cakes

Entertainment: Walt Richardson Band | Violinist Jonathan Levingston | Mariachi Rubor

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: Guests strolled the beautifully lit indoor and outdoor spaces that were transformed into a spectacular Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed celebration filled with local restaurant booths and fantastic performers and musicians. Inspirational photography created by youth in Kids in Focus programs was on display throughout, and those attending had the opportunity to support the organization by participating in the silent auction, raffle and live auction.

Photos courtesy of Tricky Burns and Serena Castillo

Honorary Chairs Alfredo & Renae Molina with Billie Jo Herberger and Lisa Donovan as they presented the Herberger Spirit of Giving Award to Mike Theile, BHHS Legacy Foundation board member  
Jackson Bentley & Ashley Chutich
Oscar De las salas, Kids in Focus executive director Nan McCoy & David McCoy
Suzette Tarantini of Bourbon & Bones
Joyce Hay-Roe & Lauren Daniels
Hoop Dancer Tani Richter

Puppeteer with Todd Bailey of Arizona Historical Society
Mariachi Rubor

Jonathon Levingston

Walt Richardson
The beautiful Ofrenda display

