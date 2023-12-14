Kids in Focus Annual ‘Noche para los Niños’ Honors BHHS Legacy Foundation

Kids in Focus hosted its annual Noche para los Niños with a colorful “Day of the Dead” theme and incredible photography from the students in their program on Nov. 2, 2023, at Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park.

Big Picture Sponsors: PRO EM National Event Services | Pour Masters Bar Service | Momentum Financial Partners

Co-Chairs: Colleen Katz & Bea Rocklin

Honorary Chairs: Renae & Alfredo Molina

Herberger Spirit of Giving Award Recipient: BHHS Legacy Foundation

Culinary Partners: Bourbon and Bones | Cala | Humble Bistro | Creations by Sergio | Hamburguesas y Cervezas | Eggstacy | America’s Taco Shop | Schmooze | What’s Brewing | Nothing Bundt Cakes

Entertainment: Walt Richardson Band | Violinist Jonathan Levingston | Mariachi Rubor

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: Guests strolled the beautifully lit indoor and outdoor spaces that were transformed into a spectacular Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed celebration filled with local restaurant booths and fantastic performers and musicians. Inspirational photography created by youth in Kids in Focus programs was on display throughout, and those attending had the opportunity to support the organization by participating in the silent auction, raffle and live auction.

Photos courtesy of Tricky Burns and Serena Castillo

Honorary Chairs Alfredo & Renae Molina with Billie Jo Herberger and Lisa Donovan as they presented the Herberger Spirit of Giving Award to Mike Theile, BHHS Legacy Foundation board member

Jackson Bentley & Ashley Chutich

Oscar De las salas, Kids in Focus executive director Nan McCoy & David McCoy

Suzette Tarantini of Bourbon & Bones

Joyce Hay-Roe & Lauren Daniels

Hoop Dancer Tani Richter

Puppeteer with Todd Bailey of Arizona Historical Society

Mariachi Rubor



Jonathon Levingston

Walt Richardson