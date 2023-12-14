Kids in Focus Annual ‘Noche para los Niños’ Honors BHHS Legacy Foundation
Kids in Focus hosted its annual Noche para los Niños with a colorful “Day of the Dead” theme and incredible photography from the students in their program on Nov. 2, 2023, at Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park.
Big Picture Sponsors: PRO EM National Event Services | Pour Masters Bar Service | Momentum Financial Partners
Co-Chairs: Colleen Katz & Bea Rocklin
Honorary Chairs: Renae & Alfredo Molina
Herberger Spirit of Giving Award Recipient: BHHS Legacy Foundation
Culinary Partners: Bourbon and Bones | Cala | Humble Bistro | Creations by Sergio | Hamburguesas y Cervezas | Eggstacy | America’s Taco Shop | Schmooze | What’s Brewing | Nothing Bundt Cakes
Entertainment: Walt Richardson Band | Violinist Jonathan Levingston | Mariachi Rubor
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: Guests strolled the beautifully lit indoor and outdoor spaces that were transformed into a spectacular Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed celebration filled with local restaurant booths and fantastic performers and musicians. Inspirational photography created by youth in Kids in Focus programs was on display throughout, and those attending had the opportunity to support the organization by participating in the silent auction, raffle and live auction.
Photos courtesy of Tricky Burns and Serena Castillo