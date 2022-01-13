Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Jan. 13, 2022

Junior Achievement Raises Incredible $457K at Annual Golf Tournament

The Event: 2021 JA Open Golf Tournament

The Cause: Junior Achievement of Arizona

Event Date: December 10, 2021

Location: Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club

Title Sponsors: AZ Pipe Trades & UA Local 469

Dollars Raised: $457,000 

A Little History: This event now spans two decades and has been hailed as the number-one golf fundraiser in Arizona for the last six years!

Photos courtesy of Junior Achievement of Arizona 

Title Sponsors: Jeff Collier, AZ Pipe Trades, Bri Tournas, Junior Achievement, & Rick Hudson, UA Local 469
Gilbert Romo, Tom Emma, Dan Taube & Dan Severson; IES Commercial, VIP Sponsor
Tournament Putting Contest
Another beautiful day in Arizona on the links!

