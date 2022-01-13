Junior Achievement Raises Incredible $457K at Annual Golf Tournament
The Event: 2021 JA Open Golf Tournament
The Cause: Junior Achievement of Arizona
Event Date: December 10, 2021
Location: Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club
Title Sponsors: AZ Pipe Trades & UA Local 469
Dollars Raised: $457,000
A Little History: This event now spans two decades and has been hailed as the number-one golf fundraiser in Arizona for the last six years!
Photos courtesy of Junior Achievement of Arizona
