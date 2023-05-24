Visit Good Morning Sunshine

May 24, 2023

Junior Achievement Raises Bucks at BizTown

Event Chair Brian Poli & Rob Fullmer

The Event: JA Bottles for BizTown

The Cause: Junior Achievement of Arizona

Event Date: April 14, 2023

Location: JA BizTown

Presenting Sponsor: BMO and MidFirst Bank

Event Chair: Brian Poli

Dollars Raised: $25,000

Entertainment: DJ Steve Styles

Emcee: Kelly Rabbits

Caterer: Aventura Catering

Notable Moments: The event had an energetic atmosphere where guests experienced various elements of BizTown – Junior Achievement’s program for 4th, 5th and 6th graders to build life skills such as personal finance and economic concepts. The silent auction and raffle prizes took place amidst the event while guests enjoyed various culinary stations throughout the center. 

Photos courtesy of Carina Inganamort

Kellen Moore, Eve Gomez, Elizabeth Clements, Codie Cancellieri, Lauren Ward, Taysia Snead & Miriam Robles 
Denise Light, Anne Landers & Nicole Giro
Kelly Rabbits & Bri Tournas
Abigail Franco
Silent auction items
Custom Junior Achievement cookies
The Scene

