Junior Achievement Raises Bucks at BizTown
The Event: JA Bottles for BizTown
The Cause: Junior Achievement of Arizona
Event Date: April 14, 2023
Location: JA BizTown
Presenting Sponsor: BMO and MidFirst Bank
Event Chair: Brian Poli
Dollars Raised: $25,000
Entertainment: DJ Steve Styles
Emcee: Kelly Rabbits
Caterer: Aventura Catering
Notable Moments: The event had an energetic atmosphere where guests experienced various elements of BizTown – Junior Achievement’s program for 4th, 5th and 6th graders to build life skills such as personal finance and economic concepts. The silent auction and raffle prizes took place amidst the event while guests enjoyed various culinary stations throughout the center.
Photos courtesy of Carina Inganamort
