An Artful Night for ‘Copa Cares’
The Event: 2022 Copa Cares Gala: Pour Your Art Out
The Cause: Copa Health Foundation
Event Date: October 29, 2022
Location: Heard Museum
Presenting Sponsor: United Healthcare/Optum
Awards: United Healthcare – Pour Your Art Out Award | Jami Snyder – Influencer Award | Boeing – Employment Partner Award | LISC and Dominium – Community Partner Awards
Emcee: Brandon Lee
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: A special exhibition of inspiring artwork created by Copa members was on display in the Heard courtyard during the welcome reception. A piece of art representing this student artwork was created by Copa art therapy instructor, Starr Williams, and was part of the silent auction, along with an original abstract by emcee and artist, Brandon Lee.
Photos courtesy of Jeff Bayer