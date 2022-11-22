Visit Scott Foust

Nov. 22, 2022

An Artful Night for ‘Copa Cares’

Orville Medina & Dr. Diana Medina

The Event: 2022 Copa Cares Gala: Pour Your Art Out

The Cause: Copa Health Foundation

Event Date: October 29, 2022

Location: Heard Museum

Presenting Sponsor: United Healthcare/Optum

Awards: United Healthcare – Pour Your Art Out Award | Jami Snyder – Influencer Award | Boeing – Employment Partner Award | LISC and Dominium – Community Partner Awards

Emcee: Brandon Lee

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: A special exhibition of inspiring artwork created by Copa members was on display in the Heard courtyard during the welcome reception. A piece of art representing this student artwork was created by Copa art therapy instructor, Starr Williams, and was part of the silent auction, along with an original abstract by emcee and artist, Brandon Lee.

Photos courtesy of Jeff Bayer

Dr. Wendy Bunn & Matt Bunn
Rita Martinez & Lauren Lauder with Jessica & Raul Mori
Stacy & Annie Garner
Dr. Justin & Michaela Statt
Artist Janina Rotaru
Boeing employees accepting the Employment Partner Award from Dr. Shar Njafi-Piper
LISC & Dominium Community Partner Awards recipients with Dr. Shar Njafi-Piper & Nick Lowery
Latrice & Brad Hickamn
Pour Your Art Out Volunteers
Some of the fabulous art on display!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

10 Questions with… Jason Alexander

10 Questions with… Jason Alexander

Tea Time in the Valley

Tea Time in the Valley

Back to Top