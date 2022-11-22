An Artful Night for ‘Copa Cares’

The Event: 2022 Copa Cares Gala: Pour Your Art Out

The Cause: Copa Health Foundation

Event Date: October 29, 2022

Location: Heard Museum

Presenting Sponsor: United Healthcare/Optum

Awards: United Healthcare – Pour Your Art Out Award | Jami Snyder – Influencer Award | Boeing – Employment Partner Award | LISC and Dominium – Community Partner Awards

Emcee: Brandon Lee

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: A special exhibition of inspiring artwork created by Copa members was on display in the Heard courtyard during the welcome reception. A piece of art representing this student artwork was created by Copa art therapy instructor, Starr Williams, and was part of the silent auction, along with an original abstract by emcee and artist, Brandon Lee.

Photos courtesy of Jeff Bayer

Dr. Wendy Bunn & Matt Bunn

Rita Martinez & Lauren Lauder with Jessica & Raul Mori

Stacy & Annie Garner

Dr. Justin & Michaela Statt

Artist Janina Rotaru

Boeing employees accepting the Employment Partner Award from Dr. Shar Njafi-Piper

LISC & Dominium Community Partner Awards recipients with Dr. Shar Njafi-Piper & Nick Lowery

Latrice & Brad Hickamn

Pour Your Art Out Volunteers