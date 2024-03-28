Visit Power Paws

March 28, 2024

It Was All About PINK at the Barbie Exhibit Opening at Phoenix Art Museum

Jennifer Schuitemaker, Judy Goldberg & Khamsone Sirimanivong

The Phoenix Art Museum hosted a special VIP Preview Night of Barbie®: A Cultural Icon + The Power of Pink on February 13, 2024, examining the evolution and impact of Barbie from child’s toy to global phenomenon.

Exhibit Curator: Helen Jean, the Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design at Phoenix Art Museum

Notable Moments: The preview was a first chance for top supporters of the Arizona Costume Institute and Phoenix Art Museum to experience more than 250 vintage dolls, over 50 historical objects and the life-sized Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette on display. Guests walked the pink carpet while dressed in their prettiest pink, creating a sea of blush tones, bubble gum and fuchsia. Special touches included pop music in the air, pink drinks and treats, and the fabulous “Barbie box” photo booths as guests entered the space. This exhibit will run until July 7, 2024. 

Photos courtesy of Airi Katsuta 

Barbara Kammerzell with Joy & Theodore Sprink
Robert Sentinery, Ding Ding Stewart & Fausto Fernandez
Barbara Kammerzell & Linda Herold
Ralph Andres & James Saunders
Helen Jean, Robin Cofer & Souheir Alkhoury 
Garrison Singer & Gary Egan
Chelsey Hauston

A look inside the Exhibit

The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
