It Was All About PINK at the Barbie Exhibit Opening at Phoenix Art Museum

The Phoenix Art Museum hosted a special VIP Preview Night of Barbie®: A Cultural Icon + The Power of Pink on February 13, 2024, examining the evolution and impact of Barbie from child’s toy to global phenomenon.

Exhibit Curator: Helen Jean, the Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design at Phoenix Art Museum

Notable Moments: The preview was a first chance for top supporters of the Arizona Costume Institute and Phoenix Art Museum to experience more than 250 vintage dolls, over 50 historical objects and the life-sized Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette on display. Guests walked the pink carpet while dressed in their prettiest pink, creating a sea of blush tones, bubble gum and fuchsia. Special touches included pop music in the air, pink drinks and treats, and the fabulous “Barbie box” photo booths as guests entered the space. This exhibit will run until July 7, 2024.

Photos courtesy of Airi Katsuta

Barbara Kammerzell with Joy & Theodore Sprink

Robert Sentinery, Ding Ding Stewart & Fausto Fernandez

Barbara Kammerzell & Linda Herold

Ralph Andres & James Saunders

Helen Jean, Robin Cofer & Souheir Alkhoury

Garrison Singer & Gary Egan

Chelsey Hauston

A look inside the Exhibit