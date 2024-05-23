It Was a Musical Night Filled with ‘Ovation’ for Rosie’s House
Held on April 27, at The Camby Hotel, the Rosie’s House 2024 Ovation Gala was a glittering event filled with music and magic!
Event Co-Chairs: Christina Chambers & Nancy Spetzler
Emcee: Kristy Siefkin
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Dollars Raised: $280,000+
Entertainment: Matthew Cox | Zoe & Ximena Armenta | Rosie’s House Students & Faculty
Notable Moments: Beginning with a cocktail hour and silent auction at the rooftop pool, the event included performances from Rosie’s House students, a rousing live auction and a raffle for a $10,000 gift certificate donated by Molina Jewelers. Guests were excitedly brought to their feet for multiple standing ovations throughout the evening’s musical performances, including Matthew Cox’s rapid-fire performance of “Tico Tico No Fuba” by Zequinha de Abreu on piano, a duet featuring vocalists and sisters, Zoe and Ximena Armenta performing “Homeward Bound” by Mart Keen, arranged by Jay Althouse, and a rousing finale with the Rosie’s House Percussion Ensemble alongside cello, guitar and vocal students performing “Sunday” arranged by Israel Reyes. Following the dinner and program, guests enjoyed a a vibrant afterparty nightcap at the Bee’s Knees.
Photos courtesy of Sandey Tenuto