It Was a Musical Night Filled with ‘Ovation’ for Rosie’s House

Held on April 27, at The Camby Hotel, the Rosie’s House 2024 Ovation Gala was a glittering event filled with music and magic!

Event Co-Chairs: Christina Chambers & Nancy Spetzler

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Dollars Raised: $280,000+

Entertainment: Matthew Cox | Zoe & Ximena Armenta | Rosie’s House Students & Faculty

Notable Moments: Beginning with a cocktail hour and silent auction at the rooftop pool, the event included performances from Rosie’s House students, a rousing live auction and a raffle for a $10,000 gift certificate donated by Molina Jewelers. Guests were excitedly brought to their feet for multiple standing ovations throughout the evening’s musical performances, including Matthew Cox’s rapid-fire performance of “Tico Tico No Fuba” by Zequinha de Abreu on piano, a duet featuring vocalists and sisters, Zoe and Ximena Armenta performing “Homeward Bound” by Mart Keen, arranged by Jay Althouse, and a rousing finale with the Rosie’s House Percussion Ensemble alongside cello, guitar and vocal students performing “Sunday” arranged by Israel Reyes. Following the dinner and program, guests enjoyed a a vibrant afterparty nightcap at the Bee’s Knees.

Photos courtesy of Sandey Tenuto

Donna & Jose Valdes, Nazblith & Mario Aniles with Olivia & Alfonso Moreno

Christina Zhou, Nicky Hedayatzadeh & Jonathan Wayne

Jack Schwimmer, Becky Bell Ballard & Marvin Scott of Rosie’s House

Event Co-Chair Nancy Spetzler & Mike Hecomovich

Christy Burton & Sandy Hecomovich

Don Wilkinson, Frank Ybarra, Dr. Christine Wilkinson and Kathleen Duffy with Yesenia & Harold Simmons

Jessica Barranco, Marc & Mary Cavness and David Barranco

Christina Howard & Christina Chambers

Rosie’s House student Sunney performing with teacher Carlito Stewart