Incredible ‘Art From the Heart’ Event Raises Funds for Free Arts

The Event: Art from the Heart

The Cause: Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona

Event Date: October 22, 2022

Location: A Private Home in Paradise Valley

Co-Chairs: Liz Shabaker & Lisa Portigal

Honorees: Cheryl Londen

Premier Sponsor: Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company

Presenting Sponsors: Edward Jones and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

Dollars Raised: $135,000

Entertainment: DJ Bea Bohannon

Notable Moments: Free Arts supporters and art collectors gathered on a cool October night for the return of an in-person Art From the Heart auction at a beautiful private home with stunning views. The residence was cleared of furniture so guests could wander though the stunning displays of artwork while enjoying cocktails and light bites. While some pieces went for top dollar early, the final moments of the auction were quite exciting as bidding closed, raising funds for vital art therapy programs for abused children served by Free Arts.

Photos courtesy of Kaveriis Smith

Denise Yaghmourian

Kris Kollasch

Lynne Love, DeeDee Veccione & Lisa Portigal

The fantastic art displays