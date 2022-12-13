Incredible ‘Art From the Heart’ Event Raises Funds for Free Arts
The Event: Art from the Heart
The Cause: Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona
Event Date: October 22, 2022
Location: A Private Home in Paradise Valley
Co-Chairs: Liz Shabaker & Lisa Portigal
Honorees: Cheryl Londen
Premier Sponsor: Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company
Presenting Sponsors: Edward Jones and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation
Dollars Raised: $135,000
Entertainment: DJ Bea Bohannon
Notable Moments: Free Arts supporters and art collectors gathered on a cool October night for the return of an in-person Art From the Heart auction at a beautiful private home with stunning views. The residence was cleared of furniture so guests could wander though the stunning displays of artwork while enjoying cocktails and light bites. While some pieces went for top dollar early, the final moments of the auction were quite exciting as bidding closed, raising funds for vital art therapy programs for abused children served by Free Arts.
Photos courtesy of Kaveriis Smith