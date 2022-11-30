Incredible Contribution Announced at ‘Saddle Up’ to Benefit Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
The Event: Saddle Up III
The Cause: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Event Date: October 15, 2022
Location: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Presenting Sponsor: City of Scottsdale, Northern Trust & Prestige Cleaners
Co-Chairs: Stephanie Johnston & Mary Meyer
Dollars Raised: $175,000+
Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Entertainment: Daisy Train & Jim Salestrom
Notable Moment: The program took a celebratory turn when the organization announced an incredible $12 million investment from Louis “Buzz” Sands to expand the museum and create new galleries for the community.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios
More in: The Scene