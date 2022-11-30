Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

Nov. 30, 2022

Incredible Contribution Announced at ‘Saddle Up’ to Benefit Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Christine Mollring & Kathy Piazza

The Event: Saddle Up III

The Cause: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Event Date: October 15, 2022

Location: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Presenting Sponsor: City of Scottsdale, Northern Trust & Prestige Cleaners

Co-Chairs: Stephanie Johnston & Mary Meyer

Dollars Raised: $175,000+

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Entertainment: Daisy Train & Jim Salestrom

Notable Moment: The program took a celebratory turn when the organization announced an incredible $12 million investment from Louis “Buzz” Sands to expand the museum and create new galleries for the community. 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Event Co-Chair Stephanie Johnston
Jinger & Brad Richardson
Joan Fudala & Dr. Betsy Fahman
Frankie & Howie Alper & their daughters
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Councilwoman Solange Whitehead, Councilwoman Tammy Caputti & Councilwoman Betty Janik
Jim Salestrom
The Scene
Bidding Fun!

