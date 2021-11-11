Inaugural ‘Toast!’ Sip & Shop Event Benefits Homeward Bound

Shopping at one of the twelve vendor stations

The Event: First Annual Toast! Event

The Cause: Homeward Bound

Event Date: 10/17/21

Location: The Clayton House in Scottsdale

Leading Sponsors: Urbana & The HB BFFs

Dollars Raised: $110,000

Notable Moments: The inaugural event raised funds for the homeless families in the Valley served by Homeward Bound and featured 12 local merchants and 30 tastes from local wineries, breweries and distilleries. The shopping and sipping included a live cocktail competition that resulted in a tie. The tiebreaker turned to an auction of a private mixology event where Natasha of San Tan Brewery took home the prize of $500.

Photos courtesy of Homeward Bound