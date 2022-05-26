Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

May 26, 2022

Inaugural Phoenix ‘Pride Ball’ Held in Support of Phoenix Pride’s 40 Years

Veronica Rose, Miss Kobalt 2022

The Event: Phoenix Pride Ball 2022

The Cause: Phoenix Pride

Event Date: April 9, 2022

Location: Icehouse

Presenting Sponsor: Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Entertainment: Miss Kobalt 2022, Miss Phoenix Pride 2020-21 & DJ Frietz

Catering & Decor: Cloth & Flame

Notable Moments: The creation of the first-time event was designed to support, engage and empower Arizona’s LGBTQ+ community and as a 25th anniversary celebration of the event title sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Guests enjoyed a selection of handmade cocktails, a three-course dinner and after-party under the stars, featuring the winning talents from several LGBTQ+ pageants. 

Photos courtesy of Winona Grey & Alec Scott

Mike Fornelli, Eva Steele, Stella Kowalczyk, Matt Gervais, Courtney Bennett, Bianca Domiguez and friend, Grace Stipanov, Michelle Jacoby & Kyle Shields
Vincente Payan & Victor Avila
Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas
Guests with Veronica Rose
Tyra Marie, Miss Phoenix Pride 2021
Tito’s 25th Anniversary Specialty Drink

