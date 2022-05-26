Inaugural Phoenix ‘Pride Ball’ Held in Support of Phoenix Pride’s 40 Years
The Event: Phoenix Pride Ball 2022
The Cause: Phoenix Pride
Event Date: April 9, 2022
Location: Icehouse
Presenting Sponsor: Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Entertainment: Miss Kobalt 2022, Miss Phoenix Pride 2020-21 & DJ Frietz
Catering & Decor: Cloth & Flame
Notable Moments: The creation of the first-time event was designed to support, engage and empower Arizona’s LGBTQ+ community and as a 25th anniversary celebration of the event title sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Guests enjoyed a selection of handmade cocktails, a three-course dinner and after-party under the stars, featuring the winning talents from several LGBTQ+ pageants.
Photos courtesy of Winona Grey & Alec Scott
