Inaugural Phoenix ‘Pride Ball’ Held in Support of Phoenix Pride’s 40 Years

Notable Moments: The creation of the first-time event was designed to support, engage and empower Arizona’s LGBTQ+ community and as a 25th anniversary celebration of the event title sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Guests enjoyed a selection of handmade cocktails, a three-course dinner and after-party under the stars, featuring the winning talents from several LGBTQ+ pageants.

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.