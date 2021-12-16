Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 16, 2021

Hunkapi ‘Open Your Heart Gala’ Raises Funds for Equine Therapy Program

Michelle Cheverie, Terra Schaad, Carey Pena & Nicole Elliott Carlson

The Event: Annual Open Your Heart Gala

The Cause: Hunkapi Programs

Event Date: October 30, 2021

Location: Hunkapi Farms in Scottsdale 

Event Co-Chairs: Michelle Cheverie & Nicole Elliott Carlson

Honorees: Michael Bankston – Arizona Cardinals Alum, Nathan Scholten – DVM of Hopi Animal Hospital & Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner

Leading Sponsors: S4 Real Estate, Nicole Bidwill, Bunger Steel, Dr. Dana Chase, Diversified Partners & LivGenerations Senior Living

Dollars Raised: $174,000

Entertainment: Ashley Wineland

Emcee: Carey Peña

Notable Moments: The farm-to-table dinner on the farm was a special collaboration by local chefs Paul Lindsay & Matt Campbell.

Photos courtesy of Images by Blaire Catherine

Michael & Ketonya Bankston
  • Hunkapi Founder Terra Schaad
  • Chef Paul Lindsay & Chef Matt Campbell
  • Nathan Scholten, DVM, Open Your Heart Award Recipient
  • Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams & Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner, Visionary Leaders Award Recipients
Paul Natale & Michael Schmerling
Volunteer Laurie Rodgers
Volunteer Carolyn Goldfarb with S’mores
Ashley Wineland
The beautiful setting at the farm

