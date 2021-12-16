Hunkapi ‘Open Your Heart Gala’ Raises Funds for Equine Therapy Program
The Event: Annual Open Your Heart Gala
The Cause: Hunkapi Programs
Event Date: October 30, 2021
Location: Hunkapi Farms in Scottsdale
Event Co-Chairs: Michelle Cheverie & Nicole Elliott Carlson
Honorees: Michael Bankston – Arizona Cardinals Alum, Nathan Scholten – DVM of Hopi Animal Hospital & Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner
Leading Sponsors: S4 Real Estate, Nicole Bidwill, Bunger Steel, Dr. Dana Chase, Diversified Partners & LivGenerations Senior Living
Dollars Raised: $174,000
Entertainment: Ashley Wineland
Emcee: Carey Peña
Notable Moments: The farm-to-table dinner on the farm was a special collaboration by local chefs Paul Lindsay & Matt Campbell.
Photos courtesy of Images by Blaire Catherine
