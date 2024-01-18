Human Services Campus Reveals New Name, Brand at ‘Mike McQuaid I Am Home Breakfast’

The Human Services Campus hosted the 19th Annual Mike McQuaid I Am Home Breakfast on Dec. 15, 2023, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort, where valuable updates from HSC campus partners were shared with supporters.

Signature Sponsor: Avondale Toyota

Program Co-Hosts: Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks President & CEO and Amy Schwabenlender, Human Services Campus CEO

Panel Speakers: Natasha Leroux, Nette Reed & Trevor Southwick

Funds Raised: $1 million

Entertainment: The Phoenix Symphony Ensemble

Notable Moments: Heartfelt support abounded as the organization gave an update on the widely-covered issue in the media – “The Zone,” a reminder about the 13 partner organizations and an amazing panel filled with stories of hope. The event’s signature sponsor, Avondale Toyota made an incredible match of $250,000 to kick off the generous giving. The big finale of the morning was the launch of the organization’s new name and brand, Keys to Change, and the new tagline, Working Together. Ending Homelessness. Congratulations to the leadership who worked on this special project!

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhodes Photography

