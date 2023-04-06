Hope Was Everywhere at FSL Annual Breakfast & Lunch Events
The Event: Hope in Motion Breakfast & Lunch
The Cause: Foundation for Senior Living
Event Date: March 22, 2023
Location: Phoenix Country Club
Presenting Sponsor: Tofel Dent Construction
Guest Speakers: Ivan & Tina Huff, FSL Caregiver Support Clients | Ariel White, FSL Affordable Housing Resident
Speakers: Tami Bohannon, FSL President & CEO | Christina Stoneking, Board Chair | Ed Fischer, Board Vice Chair | Bob Zimmerman, Board Member
Emcees: Andrea Tyler Evans, Breakfast | Whitney Clark, Lunch
Notable Moments: After a three-year hiatus, the Hope in Motion Breakfast & Luncheon events have returned to benefit FSL and their vital community programs for seniors and their families. The testimonies and caregiver tributes were heartfelt and incredible examples of what supportive caregiving means to a family in need of assistance. Each guest received a special memento, a deck of commemorative playing cards as a clever reminder of the personal care FSL provides their members, participants and residents.
Photos courtesy of FSL