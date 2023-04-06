Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

April 6, 2023

Hope Was Everywhere at FSL Annual Breakfast & Lunch Events

The Dignity Health team of supporters

The Event: Hope in Motion Breakfast & Lunch

The Cause: Foundation for Senior Living

Event Date: March 22, 2023

Location: Phoenix Country Club

Presenting Sponsor: Tofel Dent Construction

Guest Speakers: Ivan & Tina Huff, FSL Caregiver Support Clients | Ariel White, FSL Affordable Housing Resident

Speakers: Tami Bohannon, FSL President & CEO | Christina Stoneking, Board Chair | Ed Fischer, Board Vice Chair | Bob Zimmerman, Board Member

Emcees: Andrea Tyler Evans, Breakfast | Whitney Clark, Lunch

Notable Moments: After a three-year hiatus, the Hope in Motion Breakfast & Luncheon events have returned to benefit FSL and their vital community programs for seniors and their families. The testimonies and caregiver tributes were heartfelt and incredible examples of what supportive caregiving means to a family in need of assistance. Each guest received a special memento, a deck of commemorative playing cards as a clever reminder of the personal care FSL provides their members, participants and residents.   

Ivan & Tina Huff, Home Health Clients
Christina Stoneking
Tami Bohannon, FSL President & CEO
Ed Fischer, Tami Bohannon, Breakfast Emcee Andrea Tyler Evans, Christina Stoneking, Ivan & Tina Huff, Ariel White & Haben Taffese
Lunch Emcee Whitney Clark
 Emilie Goh at the Piano
