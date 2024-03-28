‘Hope in Motion’ Event Celebrates 50 Years of Community Impact by FSL

On March 19, 2024, FSL hosted its annual ‘Hope in Motion’ Breakfast at the Arizona Biltmore. The breakfast celebrates 50 years of the organization.

Presenting Sponsor: Waymo

Safe to Age Award Recipient: APS

Emcee: Whitney Clark, Arizona’s Family

Dollars Raised: $162,000

Notable Moment: Attendees were welcomed with an extensive overview of the organization’s recent accomplishments before the organization leaders, the event speakers, and some incredible client stories were introduced. Len, a resident of one of FSL’s affordable housing communities, took to the stage to share his story. Like many who rely on FSL for affordable housing, his journey is one of changing circumstances in life and health that led him to need assistance. He found his community when FSL property manager Scott VanSoest took the time to get to know him and encouraged him to start the process. As an interactive opportunity, guests were encouraged to paint a rock for the Adult Day Health Center Garden.

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach

Christina Stoneking & Steve Hastings

The team from Catholic Charities

FSL Resident Len with president & CEO Tami Bohannon & Scott VanSoest

Ed Fischer

Marisue Garganta

Bishop John Dolan

Emcee Whitney Clark

River rock painting for Adult Day Health Center Garden

The FSL team