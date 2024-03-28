Visit YPTC

March 28, 2024

‘Hope in Motion’ Event Celebrates 50 Years of Community Impact by FSL

The team from APS

On March 19, 2024, FSL hosted its annual ‘Hope in Motion’ Breakfast at the Arizona Biltmore. The breakfast celebrates 50 years of the organization.

Presenting Sponsor: Waymo

Safe to Age Award Recipient: APS

Emcee: Whitney Clark, Arizona’s Family

Dollars Raised: $162,000

Notable Moment: Attendees were welcomed with an extensive overview of the organization’s recent accomplishments before the organization leaders, the event speakers, and some incredible client stories were introduced. Len, a resident of one of FSL’s affordable housing communities, took to the stage to share his story. Like many who rely on FSL for affordable housing, his journey is one of changing circumstances in life and health that led him to need assistance. He found his community when FSL property manager Scott VanSoest took the time to get to know him and encouraged him to start the process. As an interactive opportunity, guests were encouraged to paint a rock for the Adult Day Health Center Garden.

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach

Christina Stoneking & Steve Hastings
The team from Catholic Charities
FSL Resident Len with president & CEO Tami Bohannon & Scott VanSoest
Ed Fischer
Marisue Garganta
Bishop John Dolan
Emcee Whitney Clark
River rock painting for Adult Day Health Center Garden
The FSL team
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit The Village

From Frontdoors Magazine

10 Questions With… Kristina Wong

10 Questions With… Kristina Wong

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Europe in Scottsdale

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Europe in Scottsdale

From the Road: Music City Magic

From the Road: Music City Magic

Charity Spotlight: ‘With Arouet, I Know I Matter’

Charity Spotlight: ‘With Arouet, I Know I Matter’

Back to Top