HonorHealth Foundation Celebrates 40th Anniversary in Grand Style at Honor Ball
The 47th annual Honor Ball was held on March 2, 2024, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort. This event benefited two special initiatives this year: the HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Event Co-Chairs: Jill Krigsten & Jennifer Shuitemaker
Honorees: Priscilla & Michael Nicholas
Physician Honorees: Dr. Rahul Doshi, Dr. Frederick F. Marciano & Dr. Tiffany Pankow
Diamond Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care | Laurie & Drew Brown | Sue Fletcher | Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz
Entertainment: Impulse West Coast Music
Notable Moments: Honor Ball guests were welcomed to the Grand Budapest Hotel. Upon arrival, they were greeted by valets in purple “lobby boy” attire for cocktails on the patio as the sun set in the distance. The ballroom entrance experience was a “wow” moment as the hotel imagery surrounded the stage. The band played an incredible opening set, and the candle-lit tables were filled with stunning decor in pink, dusty blue, mauve and purple. The processional included a wonderful tribute to longtime supporters Priscilla and Michael Nicholas before HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte and foundation president & CEO Jared Langkilde opened the dance floor as the “Lobby Boys” for the evening!
Photos courtesy of Sandra Tenuto and Jill Weislender