March 14, 2024

HonorHealth Foundation Celebrates 40th Anniversary in Grand Style at Honor Ball

Honorees Priscilla & Michael Nicholas

The 47th annual Honor Ball was held on March 2, 2024, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort. This event benefited two special initiatives this year: the HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. 

Event Co-Chairs: Jill Krigsten & Jennifer Shuitemaker

Physician Honorees: Dr. Rahul Doshi, Dr. Frederick F. Marciano & Dr. Tiffany Pankow

Diamond Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care | Laurie & Drew Brown | Sue Fletcher | Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz 

Entertainment: Impulse West Coast Music

Notable Moments: Honor Ball guests were welcomed to the Grand Budapest Hotel. Upon arrival, they were greeted by valets in purple “lobby boy” attire for cocktails on the patio as the sun set in the distance. The ballroom entrance experience was a “wow” moment as the hotel imagery surrounded the stage. The band played an incredible opening set, and the candle-lit tables were filled with stunning decor in pink, dusty blue, mauve and purple. The processional included a wonderful tribute to longtime supporters Priscilla and Michael Nicholas before HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte and foundation president & CEO Jared Langkilde opened the dance floor as the “Lobby Boys” for the evening! 

Photos courtesy of Sandra Tenuto and Jill Weislender

Event Chairs Jennifer Shuitemaker & Jill Krigsten
Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz 
David & Louise Zirretta
Ashley & Luke Stewart
Jared Langkilde & Todd LaPorte
Francis & Dionne Najafi 
DeeDee Vecchione, Missi Harrington & Diane O’Malley
Dr. Joel Cohen & Libby Cohen
Christine Samaddar & Dr. Robin Samaddar
Carol Mayer, Beth Reiners, Kristy Swanson & Billie Bowman
Susan & Arthur Miele
The Scene on the dance floor!

