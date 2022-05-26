Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

May 26, 2022

‘Home in One’ Tournament Raises over $130K for Arizona Humane Society

Keith & Patty Withycombe with Daryl & Chip Weil

The Event: Second Annual Home in One Golf Tournament

The Cause: Arizona Humane Society

Event Date: April 29, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Golf Course

Event Chair: Jamie Middleton

Leading Sponsors: Suzuki Law Offices, Ryan, Casino Arizona, Suja, Rural Electric and WearMe Pro

Dollars Raised: $130,000

Emcee: Scott Pasmore

Notable Moments:  From puppies on the putting green to the chance to win a 50/50 raffle, Home in One is definitely the cutest lifesaving golf tournament in town! The day’s outing included incredible prizes such as a Ferrari and an ICON electric golf cart as hole-in-one prizes, a silent auction featuring a signed Alice Cooper guitar, Yeti cooler, a Nancy Pendleton original painting, and much more!  

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society

Jamie Middleton & Dr. Steven Hansen
Ilona Shorb, Lani Calbert, Scott Pasmore & Connie Boker
Dr. Carla Fisher
David O’Malley, Shanon Johnson, Vance Arnold & Ken Donaldson
Darrell Magnuson, Grant Heisinger, Andrew Schneeweis & Faith Heinrich
Ryan Companies sponsored the Scissor Lift Ball Drop

