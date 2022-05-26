‘Home in One’ Tournament Raises over $130K for Arizona Humane Society
The Event: Second Annual Home in One Golf Tournament
The Cause: Arizona Humane Society
Event Date: April 29, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Golf Course
Event Chair: Jamie Middleton
Leading Sponsors: Suzuki Law Offices, Ryan, Casino Arizona, Suja, Rural Electric and WearMe Pro
Dollars Raised: $130,000
Emcee: Scott Pasmore
Notable Moments: From puppies on the putting green to the chance to win a 50/50 raffle, Home in One is definitely the cutest lifesaving golf tournament in town! The day’s outing included incredible prizes such as a Ferrari and an ICON electric golf cart as hole-in-one prizes, a silent auction featuring a signed Alice Cooper guitar, Yeti cooler, a Nancy Pendleton original painting, and much more!
Photos courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society