‘Home in One’ Tournament Raises over $130K for Arizona Humane Society

The Event: Second Annual Home in One Golf Tournament

The Cause: Arizona Humane Society

Event Date: April 29, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Golf Course

Event Chair: Jamie Middleton

Leading Sponsors: Suzuki Law Offices, Ryan, Casino Arizona, Suja, Rural Electric and WearMe Pro

Dollars Raised: $130,000

Emcee: Scott Pasmore

Notable Moments: From puppies on the putting green to the chance to win a 50/50 raffle, Home in One is definitely the cutest lifesaving golf tournament in town! The day’s outing included incredible prizes such as a Ferrari and an ICON electric golf cart as hole-in-one prizes, a silent auction featuring a signed Alice Cooper guitar, Yeti cooler, a Nancy Pendleton original painting, and much more!

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society

Jamie Middleton & Dr. Steven Hansen

Ilona Shorb, Lani Calbert, Scott Pasmore & Connie Boker

Dr. Carla Fisher

David O’Malley, Shanon Johnson, Vance Arnold & Ken Donaldson

Darrell Magnuson, Grant Heisinger, Andrew Schneeweis & Faith Heinrich