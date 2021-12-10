Heart Ball 2021 Dazzled and Raised Millions for Heart Research and Education
The Event: Phoenix Heart Ball: Remembering Hearts – Past, Present & Future
The Cause: American Heart Association
Event Date: November 20, 2021
Location: The Phoenician Resort
Event Chair: Jennifer Moser
Honorary Chairs: Dennis, Jeff & Mike Mastro
Remembering Heart Sponsors: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander, Ms. Charlene Berge-Blum, Dennis, Jeffrey & Mike Mastro, Mayo Clinic, Mr. & Mrs. Erik Miller, Dr. John & Katie Raife, Mr. & Mrs. Edward J. Shoen and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J. Stephenson
Entertainment: DJ Mr. P-Body (reception & after party) & West Coast Music of Beverly Hills (ballroom)
Décor: Angelic Grove
Notable Moments: The 2021 return of the annual Phoenix Heart Ball was filled with color, energy and joy as the 100-women committee celebrated two years of successfully fundraising millions of dollars for heart disease research and educational programs provided by the American Heart Association. Chairman Jennifer Moser gave a touching toast in honor of her father, who passed away from heart disease when she was only 23. Dancing continued late into the night at the after-the-ball party sponsored by Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Richard Stephenson.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios