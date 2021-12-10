Heart Ball 2021 Dazzled and Raised Millions for Heart Research and Education

The Event: Phoenix Heart Ball: Remembering Hearts – Past, Present & Future

The Cause: American Heart Association

Event Date: November 20, 2021

Location: The Phoenician Resort

Event Chair: Jennifer Moser

Honorary Chairs: Dennis, Jeff & Mike Mastro

Remembering Heart Sponsors: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander, Ms. Charlene Berge-Blum, Dennis, Jeffrey & Mike Mastro, Mayo Clinic, Mr. & Mrs. Erik Miller, Dr. John & Katie Raife, Mr. & Mrs. Edward J. Shoen and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J. Stephenson

Entertainment: DJ Mr. P-Body (reception & after party) & West Coast Music of Beverly Hills (ballroom)

Décor: Angelic Grove

Notable Moments: The 2021 return of the annual Phoenix Heart Ball was filled with color, energy and joy as the 100-women committee celebrated two years of successfully fundraising millions of dollars for heart disease research and educational programs provided by the American Heart Association. Chairman Jennifer Moser gave a touching toast in honor of her father, who passed away from heart disease when she was only 23. Dancing continued late into the night at the after-the-ball party sponsored by Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Richard Stephenson.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Mike & Brenda Mastro with Jodi & Jeff Mastro during the Honorary Chair Portrait Unveiling

Jennifer & Brent Moser

John & Maja Langbein

Amanda & Dana Garmany

Steve & Suzi Hilton

Erika & Russ Dickey

Patricia & Robert Lyles

Betty & Beth McRae

Andrea Stewart-Pritchett & Jason Pritchett

Budd & Laurie Florkiewicz

Shannon & Joel Barthelemy

Ron Eriksson & Nancy Hanley Eriksson

Racquel & Jamir Miller

Mark & Nikki Tarbell