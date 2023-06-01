Groovy ‘Wig Out’ Shines a Light on Breast Cancer Survivors
The Event: Wig Out 2023
The Cause: Check for a Lump
Event Date: March 31, 2023
Location: Hotel Valley Ho
Title Sponsor: Prestige Cleaners
Warrior of Hope Honoree: Leigh Hurst
Entertainment: Latest Craze Productions
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: Costumes have become the dress code for the annual gala supporting women fighting breast cancer. Appropriately named “Wig Out,” the event supports the funding of complimentary wigs for cancer patients undergoing treatment and valuable breast health programs. As you can see, supporters went all out with their favorite 60’s and 70’s garb!
Photos courtesy of Leland Gebhardt Photography
