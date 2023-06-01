Groovy ‘Wig Out’ Shines a Light on Breast Cancer Survivors

The Event: Wig Out 2023

The Cause: Check for a Lump

Event Date: March 31, 2023

Location: Hotel Valley Ho

Title Sponsor: Prestige Cleaners

Warrior of Hope Honoree: Leigh Hurst

Entertainment: Latest Craze Productions

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Costumes have become the dress code for the annual gala supporting women fighting breast cancer. Appropriately named “Wig Out,” the event supports the funding of complimentary wigs for cancer patients undergoing treatment and valuable breast health programs. As you can see, supporters went all out with their favorite 60’s and 70’s garb!

Photos courtesy of Leland Gebhardt Photography

Warrior of Hope Leigh Hurst

The Prestige Cleaners Crew

Cie Scott, Ashley Plum & Judy Pearson

Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, Tom BoBo, Holly Rose, Dr. Bryan Gawley & Dr. Heather St. Peter

Becky Siegel & David Grando

Laura Pentsa, Jessica Cadby, Holly Rose, Ashley Plum & Cielo Angulo

Shelly Sakala, Tiffany House, Holly Rose, Kate Kunberger, Teresa Yost & Sommer Gunia

Scorpius Dance Group

Letitia Frye

The Heads or Tails game kicked off the bidding