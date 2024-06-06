Grandmas Gather to Give Back to Phoenix Children’s

Phoenix Children’s giving group, WINGS (When In Need Grandmas Serve), hosted ‘The Beat Goes On’ on April 11, 2024, at the Arizona Country Club. The evening celebrated the music of the 60’s and raised funds for gait lab equipment for its new Motional Analysis Lab.

Presenting Sponsor: Hancock Builders

Event Co-Chairs: Connie Metzger & JoEllen Feltham

Emcee: Lin Sue Flood

Dollars Raised: $1 million+

Entertainment: Women on the Moon

Notable Moments: The 2024 event theme, ‘The Beat Goes On,’ was set against the backdrop of 60s nostalgia. Entertainment was provided by the sensational “Women on the Moon,” a 60s-themed, all-female band, which added a vibrant touch to the festivities. Throughout the event, attendees were able to see their impact in action with previously funded programs and projects, including animal-assisted therapy, Camp Rainbow, Young Investigators with the research program at Phoenix Children’s, and printing innovations in cardiac care. As WINGS looks toward the future, they also celebrate their rich history of generosity. Together, they continue to uplift and support the community, embodying the spirit of compassion and service.

Photos courtesy of Dana Gibbons Photography

Event Emcee Lin Sue Flood with Event Co-Chairs Connie Metzger & JoEllen Feltham

Rod & Victoria Granberry with Cindy & Steve Todare

Diane & Jan Fincham

Dr. James & Cathy Cooper with Holly Firth & John Harrington

Tommy Ward & Donna Carson

Women on the Moon