Oct. 5, 2023

Goodwill Empowers the Community at Annual Breakfast

Bobby Ghisolfo, Craig Bartholomew & Jeremi Williams

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona hosted their annual Empower Breakfast on September 20, 2023 at the Phoenix Art Museum. 

Presenting Sponsor: Comfort Systems USA 

Dollars Raised: $285,000+

Notable Moments: The morning was filled with hope and positivity as speakers highlighted Goodwill programs aimed at breaking down barriers for those experiencing poverty. CEO Tim O’Neal spoke on the community’s generosity in creating new programs like The Excel Center, a tuition-free high school for adults. Other speakers included Bobby Ghisolfo, senior vice president of Mission Services and William M. Fischbach III, the board chair for Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. 

Photos courtesy of Gage Skidmore & Navaris Hood

Brenda Cardenas, Denis Gillett & Mitzi Cleveland
Fabian Zazueta & Jason Kimmell
Mona Stone & Genny Dominguez
Tim La Sota, Carol Perry, TJ Wead & Braden Liu
Rachel Yanof & Georgia Harris
David Tierney, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona CEO Tim O’Neal, Rob Brewster & Jim Hayden
The team from Comfort Systems USA
Will Fischbach
The Scene

