Jan. 5, 2023

‘Glimmer of Hope’ Raises Hope & Funds for the Animals Cared for by PACC911

Co-Chairs Bari Mears & Tina Lopez

The Event: Glimmer of Hope

The Cause: PACC911

Event Date: November 13, 2022

Location: Scottsdale Hilton Resort & Spa

Presenting Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund and Deanna & Kemp Biddulph

Co-Chairs: Bari Mears & Tina Lopez

Dollars Raised: $250,000

Emcees: Jan D’Atri & Kyle Kittleson

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Caterer: The Cookie Brokers

Notable Moments: The sold out event over Veterans Day weekend kicked off with an incredible performance of the National Anthem by Linda Bruce. The raffle drawing featured a unique gold Double Giraffe Ring valued at $8,800 and the bidding was fierce for the darling silent auction baskets filled with everything you could think of for your furry friend!  

Photos courtesy of Jamie Elizabeth Photography & Debbie Newsome Photography

Susan Bolton & Barbara Ruht
Bari Mears & Mary Garbaciak
Dana & Rodrigo Silva
Kat Cloud with Ivy
Emilee & Sue Spear
Jeff & Josh Burleson
The team from One Love Pit Bull Rescue
Linda Deuel & Nicole McDermott
Some of the adorable pups in attendance!

