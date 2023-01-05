‘Glimmer of Hope’ Raises Hope & Funds for the Animals Cared for by PACC911
The Event: Glimmer of Hope
The Cause: PACC911
Event Date: November 13, 2022
Location: Scottsdale Hilton Resort & Spa
Presenting Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund and Deanna & Kemp Biddulph
Co-Chairs: Bari Mears & Tina Lopez
Dollars Raised: $250,000
Emcees: Jan D’Atri & Kyle Kittleson
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Caterer: The Cookie Brokers
Notable Moments: The sold out event over Veterans Day weekend kicked off with an incredible performance of the National Anthem by Linda Bruce. The raffle drawing featured a unique gold Double Giraffe Ring valued at $8,800 and the bidding was fierce for the darling silent auction baskets filled with everything you could think of for your furry friend!
Photos courtesy of Jamie Elizabeth Photography & Debbie Newsome Photography
More in: The Scene