Dec. 1, 2022

Girl Scout Camp Was Back in Session for ‘Badge Bash’ Fundraiser

Meryl Hall, Tamara Woodbury & Zach Hall

The Event: Badge Bash 2022

The Cause: Girl Scouts / Arizona Cactus-Pine Council

Event Date: November 5, 2022

Location: The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain

Honorary Chair: Tamara J. Woodbury, CEO Emeritus

Lead Sponsors: The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation, Arizona Cardinals & The Rob and Melani Walton Foundation

Dollars Raised: $200,000

Emcee: Justina Burks

Auctioneers: Colin Tetreault & Joel Avena

Caterer: Atlasta Catering & Event Concepts

Notable Moments:  Supporters enjoyed the fun atmosphere under the stars as the annual fundraiser returned to camp grounds and cabins at the Parsons Leadership Center at Camp South Mountain after a three-year hiatus. Guests engaged in Girl Scout-inspired activities and games to kick off the evening and were treated to dueling DJs at the after-party.

Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny Photography

Honoree Tamara J. Woodbury
Board Chair Lupe Camargo
Colin Tetreault & Joel Avena
Girl Scouts Co-CEOs Mary Mitchell & Christina Spicer
Fun Badge-Earning Challenges!
Teresa Toney, Co-CEO Mary Mitchell & Dr. Joel Martin
The Scene
Nerf Archery!

