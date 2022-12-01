Girl Scout Camp Was Back in Session for ‘Badge Bash’ Fundraiser
The Event: Badge Bash 2022
The Cause: Girl Scouts / Arizona Cactus-Pine Council
Event Date: November 5, 2022
Location: The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain
Honorary Chair: Tamara J. Woodbury, CEO Emeritus
Lead Sponsors: The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation, Arizona Cardinals & The Rob and Melani Walton Foundation
Dollars Raised: $200,000
Emcee: Justina Burks
Auctioneers: Colin Tetreault & Joel Avena
Caterer: Atlasta Catering & Event Concepts
Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed the fun atmosphere under the stars as the annual fundraiser returned to camp grounds and cabins at the Parsons Leadership Center at Camp South Mountain after a three-year hiatus. Guests engaged in Girl Scout-inspired activities and games to kick off the evening and were treated to dueling DJs at the after-party.
Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny Photography