GiGi’s Playhouse 9th Annual Gala Breaks Records
The Event: i have a voice gala
The Cause: GiGi’s Playhouse
Event Date: January 20, 2023
Location: El Chorro Lodge
Event Co-Chairs: Layla Laney-McDonough, Joen Romero-Martinez & Beth Silhasek
Brett Schatzman Volunteers of the Year Award Recipients: Kris Burger & Laura St. John
Larry M. Cohen Legacy Award Recipient: Michelle Arena
Title Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers | Michelle & Peter Arena
Dollars Raised: $500,000
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: Despite the chilly January evening, guests donned Casablanca-themed white attire as they arrived to be greeted by the GiGi’s Playhouse Ambassadors. Love for these special children and adults with Down syndrome was everywhere as the silent auction, live auction and paddle raise activities broke all fundraising records for the organization. One-of-a-kind trips, experiences (a Goodyear Blimp ride!), art by Niki Woehler and the cutest Goldendoodle puppy kept the audience engaged as the bids flew across the garden setting. Congrats for passing the half-million mark!
Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography