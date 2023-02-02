Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

Feb. 2, 2023

GiGi’s Playhouse 9th Annual Gala Breaks Records

GiGi's Arizona Founder Jennifer Gage & The 2023 Ambassadors

The Event: i have a voice gala

The Cause: GiGi’s Playhouse

Event Date: January 20, 2023

Location: El Chorro Lodge

Event Co-Chairs: Layla Laney-McDonough, Joen Romero-Martinez & Beth Silhasek 

Brett Schatzman Volunteers of the Year Award Recipients: Kris Burger & Laura St. John

Larry M. Cohen Legacy Award Recipient: Michelle Arena

Title Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers | Michelle & Peter Arena

Dollars Raised: $500,000

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Despite the chilly January evening, guests donned Casablanca-themed white attire as they arrived to be greeted by the GiGi’s Playhouse Ambassadors. Love for these special children and adults with Down syndrome was everywhere as the silent auction, live auction and paddle raise activities broke all fundraising records for the organization. One-of-a-kind trips, experiences (a Goodyear Blimp ride!), art by Niki Woehler and the cutest Goldendoodle puppy kept the audience engaged as the bids flew across the garden setting. Congrats for passing the half-million mark! 

Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography

Layla Laney-McDonough, Joen Romero-Martinez & Beth Silhasek
Michael & Ronda Meierhoffer
Maggie & Duane Freeman with Adralyn & Nick Blue 
Meghan & Sean Cox
Michelle Arena
Ursula Smalley with Jordan & Amanda Jedeikin
The Wylies & David Marble
The custom Louis Vuitton Keepall up for auction was created by Niki Woehler and GiGi’s Playhouse participants

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Arizona Community Foundation billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Beene Town

Cover Story: Beene Town

Creating Culture: Hitting the High Notes 

Creating Culture: Hitting the High Notes 

Cheers to Mocktails

Cheers to Mocktails

10 Questions With… Carla Hall

10 Questions With… Carla Hall

Back to Top