GiGi’s Playhouse 9th Annual Gala Breaks Records

The Event: i have a voice gala

The Cause: GiGi’s Playhouse

Event Date: January 20, 2023

Location: El Chorro Lodge

Event Co-Chairs: Layla Laney-McDonough, Joen Romero-Martinez & Beth Silhasek

Brett Schatzman Volunteers of the Year Award Recipients: Kris Burger & Laura St. John

Larry M. Cohen Legacy Award Recipient: Michelle Arena

Title Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers | Michelle & Peter Arena

Dollars Raised: $500,000

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Despite the chilly January evening, guests donned Casablanca-themed white attire as they arrived to be greeted by the GiGi’s Playhouse Ambassadors. Love for these special children and adults with Down syndrome was everywhere as the silent auction, live auction and paddle raise activities broke all fundraising records for the organization. One-of-a-kind trips, experiences (a Goodyear Blimp ride!), art by Niki Woehler and the cutest Goldendoodle puppy kept the audience engaged as the bids flew across the garden setting. Congrats for passing the half-million mark!

Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography

Layla Laney-McDonough, Joen Romero-Martinez & Beth Silhasek

Michael & Ronda Meierhoffer

Maggie & Duane Freeman with Adralyn & Nick Blue

Meghan & Sean Cox Michelle Arena

Ursula Smalley with Jordan & Amanda Jedeikin

The Wylies & David Marble