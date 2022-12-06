Gesher Celebrates Together at ‘Life’s a Beach’ Gala
The Event: The Gesher Gala “Life’s a Beach”
The Cause: Gesher Disability Resources
Event Date: November 5, 2022
Location: Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus Social Hall
Presenting Sponsors: ABLE Financial Group | Burch & Cracchiolo | Dyer, Bregman & Ferris, PLLC | G.G. Gems, Inc.| Jaburg Wilk | The NikkiB Group | Weiss Brown
Honorees: Stacy Rosenthal, RJE | Rabbi Rony Keller | Congregation Beth Israel of Scottsdale | Temple Emanuel of Tempe
Dollars Raised: $135,000
Entertainment: Composer, Concert jazz pianist & Music educator Matt Savage
Emcees: Navah & Matt Asner, Co-Founders of The Ed Asner Family Center in Los Angeles
Notable Moments: Gesher Disability Resources celebrated its 37th anniversary with a “sand-tastic” beach-themed gala. Over 200 sponsors, friends and family gathered for the first time in two years to celebrate 15 years of the agency’s signature program, “Simchat Shabbat”, a joyous Shabbat service that is free to attend, includes everyone, and is “no-shush.” All funds will be used toward Gesher programs and services, allowing the disability community to participate at low to no fees.
Photos courtesy of Good Eye! Media