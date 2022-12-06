Gesher Celebrates Together at ‘Life’s a Beach’ Gala

The Event: The Gesher Gala “Life’s a Beach”

The Cause: Gesher Disability Resources

Event Date: November 5, 2022

Location: Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus Social Hall

Presenting Sponsors: ABLE Financial Group | Burch & Cracchiolo | Dyer, Bregman & Ferris, PLLC | G.G. Gems, Inc.| Jaburg Wilk | The NikkiB Group | Weiss Brown

Honorees: Stacy Rosenthal, RJE | Rabbi Rony Keller | Congregation Beth Israel of Scottsdale | Temple Emanuel of Tempe

Dollars Raised: $135,000

Entertainment: Composer, Concert jazz pianist & Music educator Matt Savage

Emcees: Navah & Matt Asner, Co-Founders of The Ed Asner Family Center in Los Angeles

Notable Moments: Gesher Disability Resources celebrated its 37th anniversary with a “sand-tastic” beach-themed gala. Over 200 sponsors, friends and family gathered for the first time in two years to celebrate 15 years of the agency’s signature program, “Simchat Shabbat”, a joyous Shabbat service that is free to attend, includes everyone, and is “no-shush.” All funds will be used toward Gesher programs and services, allowing the disability community to participate at low to no fees.

Photos courtesy of Good Eye! Media

Mr. Alexander Dashe & Dr. Alejandra Dashe

Navah & Matt Asner

Josh Landers & Suzy Richardson

Matt Savage

Neil Balter getting into the beach theme