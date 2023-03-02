Gayle King Honored with Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism
The Event: The 39th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism
The Cause: ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication
Event Date: February 21, 2023
Location: Sheraton Downtown Phoenix
Honoree: Gayle King
Cronkite Circle Sponsors: 12 News | ABC15 and CW61 | Arizona’s Family (KPHO/KTVK) | CBS News | Cox Communications | Morgan Murphy Media / Elizabeth and Richard Burns | The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com | Michael Ziegler in memory of his beloved wife, Ellie
Special Entertainment: Sam Oatts, CBS Mornings trumpeter
Cronkite Student Emcee: Chrystal Stone
Notable Moments: The packed ballroom was filled with excitement to welcome Gayle King to an incredible list of journalists who have preceded her as the Cronkite Award recipient. Dean Battinto Batts welcomed everyone to the program and luncheon ceremony, which included highlights of the Cronkite student-led initiatives and journalism currently underway throughout the ASU community. Cronkite student Autriya Maneshni was given the honor of introducing Gayle King. King’s direct and sometimes off-the-cuff speech included the recognition of her two children in attendance, Kirby Bumpus and William Bumpus Jr.
Photos courtesy of Scott Wholley, Sun Czar Belous, Kiersten Moss & Olivia Dow