Visit HonorHealth

March 2, 2023

Gayle King Honored with Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism

Gayle King with Nancy Gonzales, Executive Vice President & University Provost

The Event: The 39th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism

The Cause: ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Event Date: February 21, 2023 

Location: Sheraton Downtown Phoenix

Honoree: Gayle King

Cronkite Circle Sponsors: 12 News | ABC15 and CW61 | Arizona’s Family (KPHO/KTVK) | CBS News | Cox Communications | Morgan Murphy Media / Elizabeth and Richard Burns | The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com | Michael Ziegler in memory of his beloved wife, Ellie

Special Entertainment: Sam Oatts, CBS Mornings trumpeter

Cronkite Student Emcee: Chrystal Stone

Notable Moments: The packed ballroom was filled with excitement to welcome Gayle King to an incredible list of journalists who have preceded her as the Cronkite Award recipient. Dean Battinto Batts welcomed everyone to the program and luncheon ceremony, which included highlights of the Cronkite student-led initiatives and journalism currently underway throughout the ASU community. Cronkite student Autriya Maneshni was given the honor of introducing Gayle King. King’s direct and sometimes off-the-cuff speech included the recognition of her two children in attendance, Kirby Bumpus and William Bumpus Jr.

Photos courtesy of Scott Wholley, Sun Czar Belous, Kiersten Moss & Olivia Dow

Paul Eckstein, Flo Eckstein (seated), Sybil Francis, Larry Penley (seated), Dr. Christine Wilkinson, Vada Manager, Eddie DeVall & Christine Devine
Linda Redman and Louraine Arkfeld with Laura & Herb Roskind
Kristy Roschke, Katie Morey & Alan Sandler
Timothy & Olivia Branch with Tamala McBath
The Cronkite Emeriti Faculty Table
Cronkite Endowment Board President Anita Helt
Cronkite Dean Battinto L. Batts
Cronkite Student Autriya Maneshni
Gayle King
CBS Mornings trumpeter Sam Oatts
The Award
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Charity Spotlight: Changing Lives One Ride at a Time

Charity Spotlight: Changing Lives One Ride at a Time

Style Unlocked: 5 Haute Tips for a Spring Fashion Refresh

Style Unlocked: 5 Haute Tips for a Spring Fashion Refresh

From the Road: Incomparable

From the Road: Incomparable

A 2nd Act: The Golden Thread

A 2nd Act: The Golden Thread

Back to Top