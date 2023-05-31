Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

May 31, 2023

Fresh Brunch 2023 Filled with Heart & Honors

Event Co-Chairs Calvin Cole, Kathleen Kunkler & Brooke Todare

The Event: Fresh Brunch

The Cause: one·n·ten

Event Date: March 19, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Title Sponsors: Bank of America | BASIS Educational Ventures | Fry’s | Arcadia Endodontics | Designtank | U.S. Bank | Alphagraphics | Corona | Tito’s Handmade Vodka | Trulieve

Honorees: Kathy Hoffman, Babe Caylor Leadership Award | Phoenix Mercury & Phoenix Suns, Corporate Leadership Award | Joseph A. Armijo, Nora Gustavsson Volunteer Spirit Award

Honorary Co-Chair: Governor Katie Hobbs

Co-Chairs: Brooke Todare, Kathleen Kunkler & Calvin Cole

Dollars Raised: $1.2M

Entertainment: Claire Annette, clarinetist | Keven Peart Band

Emcees: Carey Peña & Brandon Lee

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The sold-out event also served as a joyous celebration of the 30th anniversary of one·n·ten and their constant dedication to LGBTQ+ youth. The brunch fashions were fierce as supporters raised an incredible $1.2 million during the call to give back. This touching tribute by Peach best illustrates what the organization means to the youth of our community: “I have been very fortunate for the past seven years to call one·n·ten my family. From participating in workshops and attending Camp Outdoors, I have accumulated skills and realized what I lacked. That changed me into the person I didn’t know I could be without my family.” 

Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography

Congressman Greg Stanton, Vince Kozar, Sarah Krahenbuhl & one·n·ten CEO Nate Rhoton
Mayor Kate Gallego, Kathy Hoffman & Nate Rhoton
Nate Rhoton, Joseph Armijo, Kado Stewart with David Cane
one·n·ten Youth Performer, Revel
Youth Speaker, Peach
Brandon Lee & Carey Peña
The Hobbs Family
Cory Braddock, Calvin Cole, Sima Thakker, Shannon O’Keeffe, Manny Soto-Giego, Lou Goodman, Angie Hernandez, Darryl Embrey, Rick McCartney & Kris Cano-Whitman
The one·n·ten Youth
The Sold-Out Scene
Keven Peart Band

