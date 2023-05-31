Fresh Brunch 2023 Filled with Heart & Honors
The Event: Fresh Brunch
The Cause: one·n·ten
Event Date: March 19, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge
Title Sponsors: Bank of America | BASIS Educational Ventures | Fry’s | Arcadia Endodontics | Designtank | U.S. Bank | Alphagraphics | Corona | Tito’s Handmade Vodka | Trulieve
Honorees: Kathy Hoffman, Babe Caylor Leadership Award | Phoenix Mercury & Phoenix Suns, Corporate Leadership Award | Joseph A. Armijo, Nora Gustavsson Volunteer Spirit Award
Honorary Co-Chair: Governor Katie Hobbs
Co-Chairs: Brooke Todare, Kathleen Kunkler & Calvin Cole
Dollars Raised: $1.2M
Entertainment: Claire Annette, clarinetist | Keven Peart Band
Emcees: Carey Peña & Brandon Lee
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The sold-out event also served as a joyous celebration of the 30th anniversary of one·n·ten and their constant dedication to LGBTQ+ youth. The brunch fashions were fierce as supporters raised an incredible $1.2 million during the call to give back. This touching tribute by Peach best illustrates what the organization means to the youth of our community: “I have been very fortunate for the past seven years to call one·n·ten my family. From participating in workshops and attending Camp Outdoors, I have accumulated skills and realized what I lacked. That changed me into the person I didn’t know I could be without my family.”
Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography