Dec. 7, 2023

‘Feed the Cause’ Benefits Pediatric Feeding Disorder Programs

Shannon & Bob Goldwater

Feeding Matters hosted Feed the Cause: An Arizona Signature Event Supporting Pediatric Feeding Disorder on Nov. 9, 2023, at Papago Golf Club. 

Honorary Co-ChairsShannon & Bob Goldwater

Presenting SponsorsLerner & Rowe Gives Back & Shamrock Foods Foundation

Notable Moments: Guests strolled the brightly lit lawn of the Papago Golf Club while enjoying delicious bites and refreshing cocktails. They were invited to participate in a blind taste test to understand firsthand what children with Pediatric Feeding Disorder (PFD) experience when it comes to trying different foods. They chatted with chefs Roberto Centeno, Katie Murwin and Janet Morrow during live demonstrations and learned how to make signature drinks using favorite ingredients of kids with PFD. In a heartfelt moment, honorary chair Shannon Goldwater shared how she and her husband Bob founded Feeding Matters after experiencing their newborn triplets’ struggles with eating. This experience inspired the Goldwaters to create a support system for families with children facing similar feeding challenges. 

Photos courtesy of Alonso Parra

Stuart & Liz Goodman with Jim Navran
Liz Goodman, Sara Circosta, Shannon Goldwater, Todd Pearson, Feeding Matters CEO Jaclyn Pederson, Courtney Bliss & Bucky Slomski
Marsha Dunn Klein & Ginger Ward
Gary Anton
Chef Roberto Centeno’s Demonstration Station
