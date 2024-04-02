Fashionable ‘Fresh Start Gala’ Celebrates Women, Program Success Stories

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation hosted its annual Gala event on March 23, 2024, at The Phoenician. Neiman Marcus showcased Carolina Herrera’s Spring Collection at this year’s signature couture cocktail hour.

Gala Chairs: Cindy Watts & Mark El-Tawil

Founders’ Award Honoree: Michelle Kerrick

Fashion Show: Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera with Creative Director Wes Gordon

Entertainment: The Hamptons

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Decor: Inspired Environments

Notable Moments: The celebratory evening kicked off with cocktails on the east lawn, followed by the incredible Neiman Marcus fashion show presenting Carolina Herrera fashions as the sun set. Creative director Wes Gordon introduced the fabulous collection filled with tailored necklines, fitted bodices and structured skirting in bright spring colors and patterns. The garden theme continued as guests entered the ballroom filled with greenery above the dance floor and shades of green throughout the lighting, centerpieces and tablescapes. The heartfelt program was once again filled with stories of ‘Fresh Start Women’ who have overcome incredible adversity on their journey with the organization. The generosity flowed after the program as paddles were raised to raise additional funds, and the evening concluded with a vibrant dance floor filled with couples and friends swaying the night away.

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography

Fresh Start Co-Founder Pat Petznick Wick, Gala Chairs Cindy Watts & Mark El-Tawil with Fresh Start president & CEO Kim McWaters and honoree Michelle Kerrick

Joseph & Diane Degraft-Johnson, Rudy & Tina Garcia, Tom & Lata Quinn with Sumeet Pall & Tess Kram

Eric Anderson & Lisa Stevens Anderson

Paul & Veronica Penzone

Russ & Erika Dickey, Larry & Tracey Lytle with Jericca & Xavier Guitierrez

David & Alexandra Bray

Rebecca Cohen-Collins, Lauren Papagalos & Carina Robson

Christine Wiggs, Roopali Desai, Lisa & Mark El-Tawil, Nikki & Cameron Black, Sandra Bierman, (top row) Deepa & Evan Lohse with Robert Bierman. (seated)

Carrie Hall & Michelle Kerrick

Pam Overton-Risoleo, Eileen Yeung, Jamie Lendrum, Carole Moreno, Christine Gustafson & Sandy Magruder

Neiman Marcus fashion show presenting Carolina Herrera

The Fresh Start executive board of directors

The Hamptons