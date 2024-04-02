Fashionable ‘Fresh Start Gala’ Celebrates Women, Program Success Stories
Fresh Start Women’s Foundation hosted its annual Gala event on March 23, 2024, at The Phoenician. Neiman Marcus showcased Carolina Herrera’s Spring Collection at this year’s signature couture cocktail hour.
Gala Chairs: Cindy Watts & Mark El-Tawil
Founders’ Award Honoree: Michelle Kerrick
Fashion Show: Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera with Creative Director Wes Gordon
Entertainment: The Hamptons
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Decor: Inspired Environments
Notable Moments: The celebratory evening kicked off with cocktails on the east lawn, followed by the incredible Neiman Marcus fashion show presenting Carolina Herrera fashions as the sun set. Creative director Wes Gordon introduced the fabulous collection filled with tailored necklines, fitted bodices and structured skirting in bright spring colors and patterns. The garden theme continued as guests entered the ballroom filled with greenery above the dance floor and shades of green throughout the lighting, centerpieces and tablescapes. The heartfelt program was once again filled with stories of ‘Fresh Start Women’ who have overcome incredible adversity on their journey with the organization. The generosity flowed after the program as paddles were raised to raise additional funds, and the evening concluded with a vibrant dance floor filled with couples and friends swaying the night away.
