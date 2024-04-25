Visit City of Hope billboard

April 25, 2024

Fanciful ‘Opera Rouge’ Gala Celebrates Arizona Opera, Incredible Talent

Mark Lyon, Tom & Carol Rogers, Alexus Flewelling, Troy Steckenrider III & Troy Steckenrider

Arizona Opera supporters gathered for the OPERA ROUGE! Gala on March 23, 2024, at the Arizona Opera Center on Central Avenue. Guests enjoyed delightful opera performances by several Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio artists, with a stunning finale performance by countertenor John Holiday.

Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger 

Emcee: Arizona Opera President & General Director Joe Specter 

Dollars Raised: $370,000+

Entertainment: Armand Delgado & Kaitlyn SabrowskyMarion Roose Pullin Opera Studio artists Peter Barber, Brad Bickhardt, Lauren Cook, Véronique Filloux, Yazid Gray & Emerson Haven | Pianists Katherine Kozak & Kihwa Kim | John Holiday

Notable Moments: The evening began with live music and cocktails at sunset on the Arizona Opera Center patio and featured a delicious bistro dinner surrounded by a Moulin Rouge-style cabaret with soft red lighting. The vocalists were the highlight of the evening and the performance by guest artist John Holiday, was exceptional. Holiday, one of the opera world’s fastest-rising stars, is a graduate of The Juilliard School, having performed at Carnegie Hall and The Met… and he thrilled attendees with his spectacular voice.

Photos courtesy of Tim Trumble Photography

Erik & Kimberly Peterson
Markus Ford & Darlene Richert
John Otto, Linda Herold & Carol Poore
John Hughes & Carol Fontana
Bryan Seegers & Virginia Compton
George Hanson & Jeannette Segel
Gerald Price & Mary Esterada
Bruce Vinci & Barbara Whitaker with Sandra & Ruskin Lines
Addison Crawford, Belinda Oswald & Stephen Hardy
The magical entrance into the ballroom
Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio artists with John Holiday
Armand Delgado
Joined on stage by John Holiday, Joe Specter surprised guests by auctioning off his fabulous pair of shoes!
The Scene | Peter Barber in front of Arizona Opera’s amazing LED video wall

