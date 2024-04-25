Fanciful ‘Opera Rouge’ Gala Celebrates Arizona Opera, Incredible Talent

Arizona Opera supporters gathered for the OPERA ROUGE! Gala on March 23, 2024, at the Arizona Opera Center on Central Avenue. Guests enjoyed delightful opera performances by several Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio artists, with a stunning finale performance by countertenor John Holiday.

Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger

Emcee: Arizona Opera President & General Director Joe Specter

Dollars Raised: $370,000+

Entertainment: Armand Delgado & Kaitlyn Sabrowsky | Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio artists Peter Barber, Brad Bickhardt, Lauren Cook, Véronique Filloux, Yazid Gray & Emerson Haven | Pianists Katherine Kozak & Kihwa Kim | John Holiday

Notable Moments: The evening began with live music and cocktails at sunset on the Arizona Opera Center patio and featured a delicious bistro dinner surrounded by a Moulin Rouge-style cabaret with soft red lighting. The vocalists were the highlight of the evening and the performance by guest artist John Holiday, was exceptional. Holiday, one of the opera world’s fastest-rising stars, is a graduate of The Juilliard School, having performed at Carnegie Hall and The Met… and he thrilled attendees with his spectacular voice.

Photos courtesy of Tim Trumble Photography

Erik & Kimberly Peterson

Markus Ford & Darlene Richert

John Otto, Linda Herold & Carol Poore

John Hughes & Carol Fontana

Bryan Seegers & Virginia Compton

George Hanson & Jeannette Segel

Gerald Price & Mary Esterada

Bruce Vinci & Barbara Whitaker with Sandra & Ruskin Lines

Addison Crawford, Belinda Oswald & Stephen Hardy

The magical entrance into the ballroom

Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio artists with John Holiday

Armand Delgado

Joined on stage by John Holiday, Joe Specter surprised guests by auctioning off his fabulous pair of shoes!