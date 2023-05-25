Family Promise ‘Wines Around the World’ Event Raises Record Amount For Families in Need
The Event: Wines Around the World
The Cause: Family Promise of Greater Phoenix
Event Date: March 30, 2023
Location: The Clayton House
Honoree: Jerry Wissink, CEO, BHHS Legacy Foundation, received the Bob Withers 2022 Champion Award
Event Co-Chairs: Dan & Sally Pike and Tim McGough
Dollars Raised: $339,000
Emcee: Tim McGough
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: Before the formal program began, guests mingled while listening to a live musical duo and tasting several different wine varieties. The sold-out event featured three unique live-auction items, including the priceless experience of spending a day with a fighter pilot and a custom-made pendant courtesy of Isaac Jewelers valued at nearly $10,000.
