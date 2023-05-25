Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

May 25, 2023

Family Promise ‘Wines Around the World’ Event Raises Record Amount For Families in Need

Co-chairs Dan & Sally Pike with Maureen & Tim McGough

The Event: Wines Around the World 

The Cause: Family Promise of Greater Phoenix

Event Date: March 30, 2023

Location: The Clayton House

Honoree: Jerry Wissink, CEO, BHHS Legacy Foundation, received the Bob Withers 2022 Champion Award

Event Co-Chairs: Dan & Sally Pike and Tim McGough

Dollars Raised: $339,000

Emcee: Tim McGough

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Before the formal program began, guests mingled while listening to a live musical duo and tasting several different wine varieties. The sold-out event featured three unique live-auction items, including the priceless experience of spending a day with a fighter pilot and a custom-made pendant courtesy of Isaac Jewelers valued at nearly $10,000.

Jackie Johnson, JoeEllen McNamara & Julie Cieniawsi
Wine tasting
Family Promise of Greater Arizona CEO Ted Taylor, Mayor David Ortega & honoree Jerry Wissink
Letitia Frye
Bob Withers presenting the award with Ted Taylor & Lotus Kaplan 
Tony Hamati at the live auction
The Scene

