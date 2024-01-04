Fabulous ‘Full Circle’ Fundraiser for The Be Kind People Project Raises $1M for School Programs

The Be Kind People Project hosted its annual Full Circle event on Dec. 2, 2023, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. This event celebrates and honors those who work to make a difference in the lives of Arizona youth.

Leading Sponsor: The Rob Walton Foundation

Event Co-Chairs: Christi Warner Beyer & Robert Meza

Honoree: Jordan Rose – The Full Circle Award for Excellence in Innovation

Dollars Raised: $1,090,000

Entertainment: THE BE KIND CREW | Javi Star

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: The vibrant and colorful evening kicked off with a DJ spinning, cocktails and light bites in the lobby of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. When all were seated in the theater, the talented hip-hop dancers of THE BE KIND CREW led a dynamic show depicting aspects of their interactive school programs for all ages. The big moment? Honoree Jordan Rose joined the Crew for a performance before giving a beautiful and compassionate speech about the difference it makes when kids are kind to each other while navigating today’s complex world of in-person and online relationships. The call to action following her speech was incredible, as over $1M was raised to expand the Be Kind programs.

Photos courtesy of Timon Harper

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Honoree Jordan Rose

Bob Lavinia & Dina Shacknai

Jamie Hormel & Shari Appleman

Allison & Matt Gloyd

Leslie & Jeff Rich with Kay & Walter Oliver

Jaime & Chris Koziol

Chris Greulich, Mathew Boland & Lauri Termansen

James & Molly Greene

Peter & Rita Thomas

Clay & Suzanne Wells

Gordon James, Kim Rimsza, Lisa James & former Phoenix Mayor Skip Rimsza

Marcia Meyer, Be Kind People Project Founder

The Be Kind Crew opening number “JOY”