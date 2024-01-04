Fabulous ‘Full Circle’ Fundraiser for The Be Kind People Project Raises $1M for School Programs
The Be Kind People Project hosted its annual Full Circle event on Dec. 2, 2023, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. This event celebrates and honors those who work to make a difference in the lives of Arizona youth.
Leading Sponsor: The Rob Walton Foundation
Event Co-Chairs: Christi Warner Beyer & Robert Meza
Honoree: Jordan Rose – The Full Circle Award for Excellence in Innovation
Dollars Raised: $1,090,000
Entertainment: THE BE KIND CREW | Javi Star
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: The vibrant and colorful evening kicked off with a DJ spinning, cocktails and light bites in the lobby of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. When all were seated in the theater, the talented hip-hop dancers of THE BE KIND CREW led a dynamic show depicting aspects of their interactive school programs for all ages. The big moment? Honoree Jordan Rose joined the Crew for a performance before giving a beautiful and compassionate speech about the difference it makes when kids are kind to each other while navigating today’s complex world of in-person and online relationships. The call to action following her speech was incredible, as over $1M was raised to expand the Be Kind programs.
Photos courtesy of Timon Harper