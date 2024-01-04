Visit Good Morning Sunshine

Jan. 4, 2024

Fabulous ‘Full Circle’ Fundraiser for The Be Kind People Project Raises $1M for School Programs

Event Co-Chairs Christi Warner Beyer & Robert Meza

The Be Kind People Project hosted its annual Full Circle event on Dec. 2, 2023, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. This event celebrates and honors those who work to make a difference in the lives of Arizona youth. 

Leading Sponsor: The Rob Walton Foundation

Honoree: Jordan Rose – The Full Circle Award for Excellence in Innovation 

Dollars Raised: $1,090,000

Entertainment: THE BE KIND CREW | Javi Star

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: The vibrant and colorful evening kicked off with a DJ spinning, cocktails and light bites in the lobby of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. When all were seated in the theater, the talented hip-hop dancers of THE BE KIND CREW led a dynamic show depicting aspects of their interactive school programs for all ages. The big moment? Honoree Jordan Rose joined the Crew for a performance before giving a beautiful and compassionate speech about the difference it makes when kids are kind to each other while navigating today’s complex world of in-person and online relationships. The call to action following her speech was incredible, as over $1M was raised to expand the Be Kind programs. 

Photos courtesy of Timon Harper

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Honoree Jordan Rose
Bob Lavinia & Dina Shacknai
Jamie Hormel & Shari Appleman
Allison & Matt Gloyd
Leslie & Jeff Rich with Kay & Walter Oliver
Jaime & Chris Koziol
Chris Greulich, Mathew Boland & Lauri Termansen
James & Molly Greene
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Rita-and-Peter-Thomas-scaled.jpg
Peter & Rita Thomas
Clay & Suzanne Wells
Gordon James, Kim Rimsza, Lisa James & former Phoenix Mayor Skip Rimsza
Marcia Meyer, Be Kind People Project Founder
The Be Kind Crew opening number “JOY”
The Scene

