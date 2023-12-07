Expanded ‘Harvest Moon Feast’ Gives a Boost to High Schoolers Training in Culinary Arts

Careers Through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) Arizona held its annual Harvest Moon Feast featuring tastes from 30 high schools on Oct. 27, 2023, at The Phoenician Resort.

People’s Choice Award Recipient: Liberty High School

Entertainment: Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-O’s

Emcee: Chef Mark Tarbell

Notable Moments: Event guests came hungry, eager to sample the dishes created by each participating high school. Attendees learned about each school’s culinary program while students dished out their various menu items, which included duck confit, seared scallops and delicious desserts. Everyone was asked to submit their pick for best dish and Liberty High School came out on top thanks to their incredible dish: Tagine Wagyu falafel rice cakes with braised Wagyu beef cheeks atop of a crispy falafel rice cake garnished with pickled onion and harissa demi. Doesn’t that sound amazing? Congrats to these aspiring culinary phenoms.

Photos courtesy of Debby Wolvos

Dominic Pilla, Jennifer Wesley, Molly Murphy, Matt Stein, Christine Salehi & Larry Smith

JoAnn & Tim Holland

Gold Morton

Trent Simmons Mark Tarbell plays a set with Nate Nathan and The MacDaddy-O’s

Hannah Shirley & Angela Tarin Alderete