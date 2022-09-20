Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

Sept. 20, 2022

Esperança Announces New Program in Rocky Point at Festive Fundraiser

Folklorico Dancers

The Event: A Night with Esperança
The Cause: Esperança
Event Date: September 15, 2022
Location: Heard Museum
Leading Sponsors: Duncan Family Farms, Mayo Clinic & Wallcon LLC
Dollars Raised: $150,000+
Entertainment: DJ Veto and C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona
Emcee: Frank Kitchen
Notable Moments: The big surprise of the lovely event filled with the sights, sounds and foods of Mexico was a $40,000 match by Nick Alcock of Alcock & Associates. The great news? The match was met and will be used to hire additional community health educators to support the expansion of programs in Arizona and additional surgical teams for five new trips to partnering international communities in 2023. 

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach

Kathleen & Arnott Duncan
Sandra Searle, Barbara Schnur & Dr. Paul Schnur
Barnaby Lewis of Gila River Indian Community led a beautiful Tribal Blessing
Elizabeth Greene
Mistie Weishaar, Board Chair
Mayo Clinic Guests
The Equality Health Team
Jeri Royce, President & CEO
The Loteria Raffle featured beautiful, handmade pottery

