Esperança Announces New Program in Rocky Point at Festive Fundraiser
The Event: A Night with Esperança
The Cause: Esperança
Event Date: September 15, 2022
Location: Heard Museum
Leading Sponsors: Duncan Family Farms, Mayo Clinic & Wallcon LLC
Dollars Raised: $150,000+
Entertainment: DJ Veto and C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona
Emcee: Frank Kitchen
Notable Moments: The big surprise of the lovely event filled with the sights, sounds and foods of Mexico was a $40,000 match by Nick Alcock of Alcock & Associates. The great news? The match was met and will be used to hire additional community health educators to support the expansion of programs in Arizona and additional surgical teams for five new trips to partnering international communities in 2023.
Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach
