Esperança Announces New Program in Rocky Point at Festive Fundraiser

The Event: A Night with Esperança

The Cause: Esperança

Event Date: September 15, 2022

Location: Heard Museum

Leading Sponsors: Duncan Family Farms, Mayo Clinic & Wallcon LLC

Dollars Raised: $150,000+

Entertainment: DJ Veto and C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona

Emcee: Frank Kitchen

Notable Moments: The big surprise of the lovely event filled with the sights, sounds and foods of Mexico was a $40,000 match by Nick Alcock of Alcock & Associates. The great news? The match was met and will be used to hire additional community health educators to support the expansion of programs in Arizona and additional surgical teams for five new trips to partnering international communities in 2023.

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach

Kathleen & Arnott Duncan

Sandra Searle, Barbara Schnur & Dr. Paul Schnur

Barnaby Lewis of Gila River Indian Community led a beautiful Tribal Blessing

Elizabeth Greene

Mistie Weishaar, Board Chair

Mayo Clinic Guests

The Equality Health Team

Jeri Royce, President & CEO