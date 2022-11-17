Epilep-TEA Raises Funds to Cure Epilepsy

The Event: EpilepTEA Party

The Cause: Epilepsy Foundation Arizona

Event Date: November 6, 2022

Location: The Clayton House

Presenting Title Sponsor: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Medical Provider Honoree: Katherine Noe, MD, PhD – Chair, Division of Epilepsy at Mayo Clinic

Medical Professional Honoree: Diana LaRocque, RN, BSN, CPN – Epilepsy Nurse

Adult Honoree: Adriana Sartorio

Youth Honoree: Ella Digiulio

Co-Chairs: Morgan Vanderwall & Jesse Thompson

Dollars Raised: $166,000+

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: At the second-annual tea party, guests dressed in garden party attire, enjoyed brunch appetizers and drinks while competing in lawn games. The Arizona chapter was delighted to announce during dessert that they would be hosting their first family camp weekend in fall 2023. This special camp, in addition to their resident camp, Camp Candlelight, will serve youth with epilepsy that may need more one-on-one care, and their families. Funds from the event will also help the Epilepsy Foundation provide life-changing programs that support the epilepsy community, including seizure first aid trainings, advocacy initiatives, support groups and more.

Photos courtesy of Zanda Rice

Ella Digiulio & Adriana Sartorio

Dr. Robin Garrett & Dr. Steve Chung

Paige & Brian Bertram

Aaron Fayes & Nicole Milnor

Courtney Bennett & Matthew Gervais

David Grandon & Dr. William Trout

The EFAZ Board

Mystery Box Fun!

The Fabulous Nosh Table