Epilep-TEA Raises Funds to Cure Epilepsy
The Event: EpilepTEA Party
The Cause: Epilepsy Foundation Arizona
Event Date: November 6, 2022
Location: The Clayton House
Presenting Title Sponsor: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
Medical Provider Honoree: Katherine Noe, MD, PhD – Chair, Division of Epilepsy at Mayo Clinic
Medical Professional Honoree: Diana LaRocque, RN, BSN, CPN – Epilepsy Nurse
Adult Honoree: Adriana Sartorio
Youth Honoree: Ella Digiulio
Co-Chairs: Morgan Vanderwall & Jesse Thompson
Dollars Raised: $166,000+
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: At the second-annual tea party, guests dressed in garden party attire, enjoyed brunch appetizers and drinks while competing in lawn games. The Arizona chapter was delighted to announce during dessert that they would be hosting their first family camp weekend in fall 2023. This special camp, in addition to their resident camp, Camp Candlelight, will serve youth with epilepsy that may need more one-on-one care, and their families. Funds from the event will also help the Epilepsy Foundation provide life-changing programs that support the epilepsy community, including seizure first aid trainings, advocacy initiatives, support groups and more.
Photos courtesy of Zanda Rice