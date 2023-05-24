Environmental Excellence Awards Honor Forward-Thinking Initiatives
The Event: 41st Annual Environmental Excellence Awards
The Cause: Arizona Forward
Event Date: April 29, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
Presenting Sponsor: SRP
President’s Award Recipient: The Nature Conservancy – Urban Heat Leadership Academy
Crescordia Award Recipients: ASU and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District | City of Tempe | City of Tucson | Coconino County | Liberty Wildlife and Quantum Leap Productions | Arizona Department of Environmental Quality | Dig Studio | Weddle Gilmore Architects and the City of Scottsdale | Architekton | ON Advertising and The Plaza Companies | Colwell Shelor, LLC | Brown and Caldwell
Dollars Raised: $60,000+
Emcee: Cory McCloskey of Fox 10 News
Entertainment: Topkat Music
Notable Moments: Guests were greeted in the ballroom with hand-carved wood boards in the shape of a rustic heart at the center of each table, which were used as charcuterie boards for the appetizers as guests were seated. Each one was for sale to raise additional funds for the organization. The President’s Award recipient was The Nature Conservancy for their Urban Heat Leadership Academy – a free opportunity for Phoenix residents to become more knowledgeable on advocating for greener and healthier communities. There was a touching tribute to Kelly Barr of SRP, a long-time board member and partner of the Environmental Excellence Awards program, as she retires after five years.
Photos courtesy of SRP