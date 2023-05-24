Environmental Excellence Awards Honor Forward-Thinking Initiatives

The Event: 41st Annual Environmental Excellence Awards

The Cause: Arizona Forward

Event Date: April 29, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Presenting Sponsor: SRP

President’s Award Recipient: The Nature Conservancy – Urban Heat Leadership Academy

Crescordia Award Recipients: ASU and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District | City of Tempe | City of Tucson | Coconino County | Liberty Wildlife and Quantum Leap Productions | Arizona Department of Environmental Quality | Dig Studio | Weddle Gilmore Architects and the City of Scottsdale | Architekton | ON Advertising and The Plaza Companies | Colwell Shelor, LLC | Brown and Caldwell

Dollars Raised: $60,000+

Emcee: Cory McCloskey of Fox 10 News

Entertainment: Topkat Music

Notable Moments: Guests were greeted in the ballroom with hand-carved wood boards in the shape of a rustic heart at the center of each table, which were used as charcuterie boards for the appetizers as guests were seated. Each one was for sale to raise additional funds for the organization. The President’s Award recipient was The Nature Conservancy for their Urban Heat Leadership Academy – a free opportunity for Phoenix residents to become more knowledgeable on advocating for greener and healthier communities. There was a touching tribute to Kelly Barr of SRP, a long-time board member and partner of the Environmental Excellence Awards program, as she retires after five years.

Photos courtesy of SRP

Liberty Wildlife – “The Weight of a Feather” Documentary Film

City of Tucson – Tucson Ward 6 Glass and Plastic Reuse Project

Central Arizona Project & Arizona State University – Long-Range Scenario Modeling of the Colorado River Basin Michelle Shelor and Allison Colwell, Landscape Architects -Arizona State University Orange Mall Green Infrastructure

City of Phoenix Well Site Reuse – A Time Machine Called Tinaja

ASU, Architekton – Arizona State University Walton Center for Planetary Health

City of Tempe – City of Tempe 2022 Climate Action Plan Update City of Tucson – City of Tucson Electric Vehicle Readiness Roadmap

City of Scottsdale, Weddle Gilmore Architects – Pima Dynamite Trailhead

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality – Surface Water Clean-Ups Protect Water Quality and Enhance Vital Habitats in Arizona

Tony Perez, Josie Kohlan & Kayla Killoren – Rising Star Award U-Haul – 50th Anniversary Award

Intel Corporation – 50th Anniversary Award