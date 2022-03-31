Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

March 31, 2022

‘Enchanted Mesa’ Arts Center Gala with Kristin Chenoweth a Hit!

Drew Beagley, Kaitlyn Beagley, Event Chair Traci Beagley, Paul Beagley & Sadie Beagley

The Event: An Enchanted Evening

The Cause: Mesa Arts Foundation

Event Date: March 4, 2022

Location: Mesa Arts Center

Event Chair: Traci Ahlstrom Beagley

Presenting Sponsors: Anita Farnsworth & Sunland Home Care & Medical

Entertainment: Kristin Chenoweth in Concert: For the Girls

Caterer: Gilded Gatherings 

Notable Moments: The event was a true celebration for the Mesa Arts Center as the pre- and post- receptions were hosted on the Virginia G. Piper stage and the concert was held in the Ikeda Theater. Kristin Chenoweth opened the show with tales about her visit to Arizona, including a dinner at Steak 44 as she sipped from her Whataburger cup! At the post-concert reception, she had a Q & A with some of the younger budding performers in the audience, encouraging them to give it their all if they truly want to go to Broadway! 

Photos courtesy of Mesa Arts Center

Kristin Chenoweth gave an incredible performance
Dawn Giles, Mesa Mayor John Giles, Debby Elliott, Cindy Ornstein & Mike Elliott
Chris & Tom Rhodes with Vern Mathern & Janice Parker
Mesa Councilmember Jenn Duff & Marcie Hutchinson
Sadie Beagley, Amy Ahlstrom, Mark Schnepf, Carrie Schnepf, Carolyn Biggs
John Lund, Annie Gillette, Linda Pobuda, Larry Pobuda & Brett Hopper
The VIP Meet & Greet After the Show
A Truly Enchanted Evening!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Arizona Theater Company Justice

From Frontdoors Magazine

Kitchen Doors: Common Ground Culinary, T. Cook’s and Brunch About Town

Kitchen Doors: Common Ground Culinary, T. Cook’s and Brunch About Town

Cover Story: The All-Star

Cover Story: The All-Star

Next Doors: The Gift that Keeps On Giving

Next Doors: The Gift that Keeps On Giving

A Day With Jeri Royce

A Day With Jeri Royce

Back to Top