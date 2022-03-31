‘Enchanted Mesa’ Arts Center Gala with Kristin Chenoweth a Hit!
The Event: An Enchanted Evening
The Cause: Mesa Arts Foundation
Event Date: March 4, 2022
Location: Mesa Arts Center
Event Chair: Traci Ahlstrom Beagley
Presenting Sponsors: Anita Farnsworth & Sunland Home Care & Medical
Entertainment: Kristin Chenoweth in Concert: For the Girls
Caterer: Gilded Gatherings
Notable Moments: The event was a true celebration for the Mesa Arts Center as the pre- and post- receptions were hosted on the Virginia G. Piper stage and the concert was held in the Ikeda Theater. Kristin Chenoweth opened the show with tales about her visit to Arizona, including a dinner at Steak 44 as she sipped from her Whataburger cup! At the post-concert reception, she had a Q & A with some of the younger budding performers in the audience, encouraging them to give it their all if they truly want to go to Broadway!
Photos courtesy of Mesa Arts Center