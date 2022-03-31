‘Enchanted Mesa’ Arts Center Gala with Kristin Chenoweth a Hit!

The Event: An Enchanted Evening

The Cause: Mesa Arts Foundation

Event Date: March 4, 2022

Location: Mesa Arts Center

Event Chair: Traci Ahlstrom Beagley

Presenting Sponsors: Anita Farnsworth & Sunland Home Care & Medical

Entertainment: Kristin Chenoweth in Concert: For the Girls

Caterer: Gilded Gatherings

Notable Moments: The event was a true celebration for the Mesa Arts Center as the pre- and post- receptions were hosted on the Virginia G. Piper stage and the concert was held in the Ikeda Theater. Kristin Chenoweth opened the show with tales about her visit to Arizona, including a dinner at Steak 44 as she sipped from her Whataburger cup! At the post-concert reception, she had a Q & A with some of the younger budding performers in the audience, encouraging them to give it their all if they truly want to go to Broadway!

Photos courtesy of Mesa Arts Center

Kristin Chenoweth gave an incredible performance

Dawn Giles, Mesa Mayor John Giles, Debby Elliott, Cindy Ornstein & Mike Elliott

Chris & Tom Rhodes with Vern Mathern & Janice Parker

Mesa Councilmember Jenn Duff & Marcie Hutchinson

Sadie Beagley, Amy Ahlstrom, Mark Schnepf, Carrie Schnepf, Carolyn Biggs

John Lund, Annie Gillette, Linda Pobuda, Larry Pobuda & Brett Hopper

The VIP Meet & Greet After the Show