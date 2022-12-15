Elegant ‘Vino con Stelle’ Raises Funds for Crucial Cancer Trials
The Event: Vino con Stelle – An Evening of Wine Under the Stars
The Cause: Gateway for Cancer Research
Event Date: October 28, 2022
Location: The Phoenix Theatre
Honorary Co-Chairs: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson
The Mary Brown Stephenson Award Recipient: Matt Iseman
Melchior Sponsors: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson | Vibrantdoc | International Private Bank
Dollars Raised: $900,000
Entertainment: Deborah Cox | Pia Toscano | The Tenors
Emcee: Caroline Rhea
Auctioneer: Trey Morris
Sommelier: Anthony Giglio
Notable Moments: The glamorous evening was a feast for all senses as guests enjoyed four incredible courses, catered by Tarbell’s Restaurant, and wine pairings under the stars in The Phoenix Theatre courtyard. Comedian Caroline Rhea entertained with wit and honoree and cancer survivor Matt Iseman was touched to receive recognition for his advocacy. The incredible live auction included exclusive opportunities to visit Sonoma on a first-class wine tasting trip, a three-day wine tour in Tuscany and a private dinner for 10 at Tarbell’s Restaurant. Gateway founder, Richard Stephenson and Vice Chair of the Board, Stacie Stephenson gave a compassionate update on the progress of the organization as they announced that more than $95 million had been contributed to cancer research to date.
