Elegant ‘Vino con Stelle’ Raises Funds for Crucial Cancer Trials

The Event: Vino con Stelle – An Evening of Wine Under the Stars

The Cause: Gateway for Cancer Research

Event Date: October 28, 2022

Location: The Phoenix Theatre

Honorary Co-Chairs: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson

The Mary Brown Stephenson Award Recipient: Matt Iseman

Melchior Sponsors: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson | Vibrantdoc | International Private Bank

Dollars Raised: $900,000

Entertainment: Deborah Cox | Pia Toscano | The Tenors

Emcee: Caroline Rhea

Auctioneer: Trey Morris

Sommelier: Anthony Giglio

Notable Moments: The glamorous evening was a feast for all senses as guests enjoyed four incredible courses, catered by Tarbell’s Restaurant, and wine pairings under the stars in The Phoenix Theatre courtyard. Comedian Caroline Rhea entertained with wit and honoree and cancer survivor Matt Iseman was touched to receive recognition for his advocacy. The incredible live auction included exclusive opportunities to visit Sonoma on a first-class wine tasting trip, a three-day wine tour in Tuscany and a private dinner for 10 at Tarbell’s Restaurant. Gateway founder, Richard Stephenson and Vice Chair of the Board, Stacie Stephenson gave a compassionate update on the progress of the organization as they announced that more than $95 million had been contributed to cancer research to date.

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Mark & Niki Tarbell with Dr. Peter & Nicole Nakaji

Carol & Jim Hebets

Martha & Wally Henkel Kristine & Shane Thompson

Caroline Rhea & Clifton Murray

Matt Iseman & Britton Lesesne Deborah Cox

Pia Toscano

The Stephensons