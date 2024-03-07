‘Drive the Dream Gala’ Commemorates 65 Years of Childhelp

Founders Yvonne Fedderson & Sara O’Meara with Co-Chairs Dru Hammer & Scott Shirmer

Childhelp held its 20th annual Drive the Dream Gala on Feb. 17, 2024, at The Phoenician. Celebrating 65 years as an organization, the night was filled with history and storytelling as the theme “The Power of Love Throughout the Years” was celebrated.

Presenting Sponsors: Brand Drivers | The Hebets Company, an NFP Company | Pacific Life Foundation

Gala Chairs: Carol & Jim Hebets | Gala Co-Chairs: Dru Hammer & Scott Shirmer

Nellie Jackson Award Recipient: Cuvée

Man of the World Award Recipient: Mike Ingram

Spirit of the Children Award Recipients: Christine & Jonathon Fischer

Emcee: Melissa Peterman

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: The Tenors | Steve Amerson | Rosevelt Rawls | Randell Adjei | Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-O’s

Notable Moments: The red carpet greeted Celebrity Ambassadors and supporters upon arrival at The Phoenician as the festive evening kicked off. John Stamos, Kathie Lee Gifford, John O’Hurley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy mixed and mingled before entering the ballroom filled with starry night lighting in blues and silver. The Tenors wowed the crowd before Childhelp founders Yvonne Fedderson & Sara O’Meara spoke about the long history and dedication to fighting child abuse for over 65 years. Five-year-old Billy Stamos stole the show as he was named the first-ever Childhelp Youth Ambassador with his dad John by his side.

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography

Event Chairs Jim & Carol Hebets

Rod & Kim Cullum with Lindsay Cullum-Colwell & Paul Colwell

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd with Ivy & Joey Ciolli

Christa Allen & Todd Krim

Man of the World Honoree Mike Ingram & Sheila Ingram

Spirit of the Children Honorees Christine & Jonathon Fischer

Caitlin McHugh, Billy Stamos & John Stamos

John O’Hurley & Lisa Mesloh O’Hurley

Renae & Alfredo Molina

Kathie Lee Gifford

Justin McIntosh, Candice McIntosh & Jack McIntosh shared their emotional story

Emcee Melissa Peterman

Rosevelt Rawls & Steve Amerson

The Tenors