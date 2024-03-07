Visit Center for the Future of Arizona

March 7, 2024

‘Drive the Dream Gala’ Commemorates 65 Years of Childhelp

Founders Yvonne Fedderson & Sara O’Meara with Co-Chairs Dru Hammer & Scott Shirmer

Childhelp held its 20th annual Drive the Dream Gala on Feb. 17, 2024, at The Phoenician. Celebrating 65 years as an organization, the night was filled with history and storytelling as the theme “The Power of Love Throughout the Years” was celebrated.

Presenting Sponsors: Brand Drivers | The Hebets Company, an NFP Company | Pacific Life Foundation

Gala Chairs: Carol & Jim Hebets | Gala Co-Chairs: Dru Hammer & Scott Shirmer

Nellie Jackson Award Recipient: Cuvée

Man of the World Award Recipient: Mike Ingram

Spirit of the Children Award Recipients: Christine & Jonathon Fischer

Emcee: Melissa Peterman

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: The Tenors | Steve Amerson | Rosevelt Rawls | Randell Adjei | Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-O’s

Notable Moments: The red carpet greeted Celebrity Ambassadors and supporters upon arrival at The Phoenician as the festive evening kicked off. John Stamos, Kathie Lee Gifford, John O’Hurley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy mixed and mingled before entering the ballroom filled with starry night lighting in blues and silver. The Tenors wowed the crowd before Childhelp founders Yvonne Fedderson & Sara O’Meara spoke about the long history and dedication to fighting child abuse for over 65 years. Five-year-old Billy Stamos stole the show as he was named the first-ever Childhelp Youth Ambassador with his dad John by his side. 

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography 

Event Chairs Jim & Carol Hebets
Rod & Kim Cullum with Lindsay Cullum-Colwell & Paul Colwell
Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd with Ivy & Joey Ciolli
Christa Allen & Todd Krim
Man of the World Honoree Mike Ingram & Sheila Ingram
Spirit of the Children Honorees Christine & Jonathon Fischer 
Caitlin McHugh, Billy Stamos & John Stamos
John O’Hurley & Lisa Mesloh O’Hurley
Renae & Alfredo Molina
Kathie Lee Gifford
Justin McIntosh, Candice McIntosh & Jack McIntosh shared their emotional story
Emcee Melissa Peterman
Rosevelt Rawls & Steve Amerson
The Tenors
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Westin Kierland billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

From the Road: Music City Magic

From the Road: Music City Magic

Style Unlocked: Pretty Is in the Air

Style Unlocked: Pretty Is in the Air

Creating Culture: Why Not?

Creating Culture: Why Not?

Kitchen Doors: Celebrity Chef Angelo Sosa Opens Kembara

Kitchen Doors: Celebrity Chef Angelo Sosa Opens Kembara

Back to Top