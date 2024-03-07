‘Drive the Dream Gala’ Commemorates 65 Years of Childhelp
Childhelp held its 20th annual Drive the Dream Gala on Feb. 17, 2024, at The Phoenician. Celebrating 65 years as an organization, the night was filled with history and storytelling as the theme “The Power of Love Throughout the Years” was celebrated.
Presenting Sponsors: Brand Drivers | The Hebets Company, an NFP Company | Pacific Life Foundation
Gala Chairs: Carol & Jim Hebets | Gala Co-Chairs: Dru Hammer & Scott Shirmer
Nellie Jackson Award Recipient: Cuvée
Man of the World Award Recipient: Mike Ingram
Spirit of the Children Award Recipients: Christine & Jonathon Fischer
Emcee: Melissa Peterman
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Entertainment: The Tenors | Steve Amerson | Rosevelt Rawls | Randell Adjei | Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-O’s
Notable Moments: The red carpet greeted Celebrity Ambassadors and supporters upon arrival at The Phoenician as the festive evening kicked off. John Stamos, Kathie Lee Gifford, John O’Hurley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy mixed and mingled before entering the ballroom filled with starry night lighting in blues and silver. The Tenors wowed the crowd before Childhelp founders Yvonne Fedderson & Sara O’Meara spoke about the long history and dedication to fighting child abuse for over 65 years. Five-year-old Billy Stamos stole the show as he was named the first-ever Childhelp Youth Ambassador with his dad John by his side.
Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography