‘Dinner on the Desert’ Celebrates 85th Anniversary of Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Botanical Garden hosted its annual Dinner on the Desert event on April 20, 2024, throughout the garden campus. The evening celebrated the 85th anniversary of the Garden and included a special farewell experience.

Event Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona | SRP | JP Morgan & Chase Co. | APS | 1834, a Division of Old National Bank | Freeport McMoRan | Rob Walton Foundation | Rest Assured, Inc.

Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Edgardo Rivera & Ursula Gangadean

Catering: Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events

Entertainment: Gustavo Angeles’ Trio | Sahnas Brothers | Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra | Bad Cactus Brass Band

Dollars Raised: $500,000

Notable Moments: The magical evening started at the Garden entrance with signature margaritas to start a stroll along the path to the iconic silent auction. Guests encountered photo opportunities, raffle stations and passed appetizers along the way. This year, the incredible silent auction included several saguaros among other unique plants, art and experiences up for bid. Funds raised were dedicated to replacing several saguaros that were lost in 2023 due to extreme weather as well as other initiatives. Following the auction, all were on the move again as the sun set to enjoy dinner under the stars at the colorful tables and place settings throughout the Garden. Following dessert, the entrance was transformed into a farewell party complete with a dance floor and a late-night grab-and-go station filled with mouthwatering treats. The parting gift was a tiny baby saguaro to plant at home!

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach | Polymath Studio | Laura Segall Photography

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra