Desert Foundation Auxiliary Announces 2022 Debutantes

Members of the Desert Foundation Auxiliary recently hosted two events, continuing their traditions now over 55 year old: the annual Mother Daughter Tea celebrating the 2022 Debutants and their New Member Cocktail Party to welcome five new members.

The 2022 Debutantes are Bianca Burke, Olivia Castrichini, Mary Sue Dickens, Berkley Dobson, McKenna Sutton Douglas, Presley Earnhart, Catherine Garrett, Julia Katzman, Charlotte Kelmon, Halley Moran, Olivia Lanning, Ella Osmussen, Ashley Paynich, Jane Pierson, Caroline Purtill, Keira Ryan, Lane Schneider, Pace Schneider, Madeline Wall and Charlotte Whyte. The 20 Debutantes were presented to the membership and given a traditional charm while their mothers were presented with a long-stemmed white rose.

The newest DFA members are Jen Brigham, Emily Calihan, Nydia Cardot, Angela Cervi and Nicole Cundiff. Mr. & Mrs. John Musil hosted the gathering where active and associate members welcomed the new members. Per tradition, each new member was presented with a long-stemmed white rose along with the traditional turquoise shawl.

Photos courtesy of Desert Foundation Auxiliary

Jen Brigham, Emily Calihan & Angela Cervi