Desert Botanical Garden Hosts Festive Benefit for Spaces of Opportunity Farm

The Event: Fund the Farm

The Cause: Spaces of Opportunity

Event Date: May 12, 2022

Location: Sunset Plaza at Desert Botanical Garden

Event Co-Chairs: Joette Schmidt & Salvador A. Bretts

Entertainment: Jaleo played festive Latin music

Fun Food: Food trucks Boca, Mingo’s and BJ’s catered the event and Paletas Betty and Spun Paradise cotton candy catered sweet treats for dessert

Notable Moments: The fun, casual evening with results that make everyone “smile out loud” featured refreshing cocktails, food trucks and local sweet treats. Following dinner, guests filled the dance floor, enjoying music from local band, Jaleo. The program featured mission moments from Spaces of Opportunity staff and supporters.

Spaces of Opportunity is a collaboration of Desert Botanical Garden, Tiger Mountain Foundation, Unlimited Potential, Orchard Community Learning Center and Roosevelt Elementary School District to transform 19 acres of land into a thriving community green space, housing incubator farms, community farming plots, healing gardens, farmers market and more.

Photos courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

Alexis Danneman, Lindsay Jewell, Josh Boehm & Charles Morrow

DBG Board President Amy Flood, Salvador Bretts & Heather Mahaney

Bruce & Kathy Weber with Craig Thatcher

Garden Trustee Scott Burdick, Garden Chief Development Officer Mike Remedi & Nathan Kunz

Channel Powe & Elaissia Sears with Spaces of Opportunity Land Manager Sowan Thai

Garden Trustee Linda Norquist, Marisol Palaez, Garden Trustee Amanda Burke & Stephanie DeHaven

Lauren Witte Girard & Ian Girard with Garden Trustee Kim Larkin & Marion Donaldson

Sakina Pasha, LeeAnn Moyer & Gabrielle Richard

DGB Executive Director Ken Schutz welcomed the crowd

Lyndsey Waugh, Executive Director of Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Guests enjoyed Latin dancing with local band Jaleo all night