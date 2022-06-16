Desert Botanical Garden Hosts Festive Benefit for Spaces of Opportunity Farm
The Event: Fund the Farm
The Cause: Spaces of Opportunity
Event Date: May 12, 2022
Location: Sunset Plaza at Desert Botanical Garden
Event Co-Chairs: Joette Schmidt & Salvador A. Bretts
Entertainment: Jaleo played festive Latin music
Fun Food: Food trucks Boca, Mingo’s and BJ’s catered the event and Paletas Betty and Spun Paradise cotton candy catered sweet treats for dessert
Notable Moments: The fun, casual evening with results that make everyone “smile out loud” featured refreshing cocktails, food trucks and local sweet treats. Following dinner, guests filled the dance floor, enjoying music from local band, Jaleo. The program featured mission moments from Spaces of Opportunity staff and supporters.
Spaces of Opportunity is a collaboration of Desert Botanical Garden, Tiger Mountain Foundation, Unlimited Potential, Orchard Community Learning Center and Roosevelt Elementary School District to transform 19 acres of land into a thriving community green space, housing incubator farms, community farming plots, healing gardens, farmers market and more.
Photos courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden