‘Dancing With the Stars Arizona’ a Moonlit Night to Remember

The Event: Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2023: Can’t Fight the Moonlight

The Cause: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

Event Date: March 11, 2023

Location: The Phoenician

Presenting Sponsors: Legacy EV | Merrion Family Foundation | The Burton Family Foundation | Team Jerry

Guiding Star Honorees: Shauna & Tom Connelly

Celebrity Dancers: Cathy Carlisle | Maggie Ethier | Dr. Brantley Gaitan | Ryan Grovey | Jerry Hirsch | Holly Marcus | Dr. Katie Martin | Jill Merrion | Sidney Ocansey | Dr. Sara Shihab | Amber Wagner

Event Co-Chairs: Kristin Hartman & Valerie Pesch

Dollars Raised: $570K+

Emcee & Entertainment: Weezy

Decor: White House Design Studios

Notable Moments: The 11 celebrity and professional dancers were polished and passionate in their performances. The Judge’s Choice winners were Dr. Katie Martin and Sidney Ocansey, and the People’s Choice winners were Maggie Ethier and Jerry Hirsch. This year’s Guiding Star Award winners, Shauna and Tom, shared the story of their dedication to the organization, stating how important it is to help those in need improve their health. Jerry Hirsh became the highest fundraiser in the 17-year history of this event, raising over $166,000.

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans, Carrie Evans Photography

Dancing with the Stars Arizona Class of 2023

Honorees Tom & Shauna Connelly

Michelle Felker, Kerrie Addante Jacobs & Anna Bergmann

Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner & Robyn Bien-Willner

Lana Breen, Kae’la Bair & Claire Ownby

Marieta Nedyakova & Jeff Rich

Brian & Alyssa Bair

Your 2023 Champions!

Marieta Nedyakova & Jerry Hirsch

Dr. Katie Martin & Ivan Dishliev

Ryan Grovey & Ashley Campos

Jill Merrion & Daniil Tymoshenko

Maggie Ethier & Radomir Pashev

Holly Marcus & Manny Carmona

Amber Wagner & Damir Karaman

Team Jerry Hirsch

The team at Horizon Therapeutics

Deborah Stewart, Lauren Goldstein with Rebecca & Alaric Eby

The team at Fennemore

Team Sidney Ocansey