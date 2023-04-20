‘Dancing With the Stars Arizona’ a Moonlit Night to Remember
The Event: Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2023: Can’t Fight the Moonlight
The Cause: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona
Event Date: March 11, 2023
Location: The Phoenician
Presenting Sponsors: Legacy EV | Merrion Family Foundation | The Burton Family Foundation | Team Jerry
Guiding Star Honorees: Shauna & Tom Connelly
Celebrity Dancers: Cathy Carlisle | Maggie Ethier | Dr. Brantley Gaitan | Ryan Grovey | Jerry Hirsch | Holly Marcus | Dr. Katie Martin | Jill Merrion | Sidney Ocansey | Dr. Sara Shihab | Amber Wagner
Event Co-Chairs: Kristin Hartman & Valerie Pesch
Dollars Raised: $570K+
Emcee & Entertainment: Weezy
Decor: White House Design Studios
Notable Moments: The 11 celebrity and professional dancers were polished and passionate in their performances. The Judge’s Choice winners were Dr. Katie Martin and Sidney Ocansey, and the People’s Choice winners were Maggie Ethier and Jerry Hirsch. This year’s Guiding Star Award winners, Shauna and Tom, shared the story of their dedication to the organization, stating how important it is to help those in need improve their health. Jerry Hirsh became the highest fundraiser in the 17-year history of this event, raising over $166,000.
Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans, Carrie Evans Photography