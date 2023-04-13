Creative ‘Evening of Goodwill’ Gala Filled with Inspiration

The Event: An Evening of Goodwill

The Cause: Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Event Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsor: Red Mountain Group

Dollars Raised: $400,000+

Entertainment: Ben Silver – Magician & Sommelier | The Rat Pack

Emcee: Kelee Lee Walton

Décor: Bloom + Blueprint

Notable Moments: As guests arrived, they entered an upscale, curated Goodwill boutique, where they shopped and enjoyed signature cocktails to kick off the special evening of fashion and fundraising. The program included a one-of-a-kind fashion show that showcased eco-friendly, upcycled fashions reimagined from items discovered at Goodwill stores across the state. The uplifting mission moment featured personal stories shared by two community members who positively transformed their lives thanks to Goodwill services. Funds raised will support Goodwill’s community impact initiatives to help people build pathways out of poverty.

