April 13, 2023

Creative ‘Evening of Goodwill’ Gala Filled with Inspiration

Fabian Zazueta & Tim O’Neal

The Event: An Evening of Goodwill

The CauseGoodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Event Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsor: Red Mountain Group

Dollars Raised: $400,000+

Entertainment: Ben Silver – Magician & Sommelier | The Rat Pack

Emcee: Kelee Lee Walton

Décor: Bloom + Blueprint

Notable Moments: As guests arrived, they entered an upscale, curated Goodwill boutique, where they shopped and enjoyed signature cocktails to kick off the special evening of fashion and fundraising. The program included a one-of-a-kind fashion show that showcased eco-friendly, upcycled fashions reimagined from items discovered at Goodwill stores across the state. The uplifting mission moment featured personal stories shared by two community members who positively transformed their lives thanks to Goodwill services. Funds raised will support Goodwill’s community impact initiatives to help people build pathways out of poverty. 

Jay Swart, Carol Perry & Tim O’Neal
Todd & Kelly LaPorte
John & Liz Pierson, Bryant Colman & Torrie Taj with Leah & BJ Dines
Jessica Hamel & Julia Coulombe
Lana Cracchiolo, Chuck McGould & Diane Whitty
Phoenix Councilmember Kevin Robinson & Dr. Michele Halyard
Georgia Harris, Jackie Halleen & Rachelle Durham
Micah Kinsler, Tim O’Neal & Al Molina
Lori Gast, Lisa Gray, Renee Olson, Erin Schmitt & Amy Vowels-Souther
Catrina Sanchez & Sonya Ristau
Korwyn Williams
Up-Cycled Fun
The Rat Pack

