Creative ‘Evening of Goodwill’ Gala Filled with Inspiration
The Event: An Evening of Goodwill
The Cause: Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona
Event Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
Location: Chateau Luxe
Presenting Sponsor: Red Mountain Group
Dollars Raised: $400,000+
Entertainment: Ben Silver – Magician & Sommelier | The Rat Pack
Emcee: Kelee Lee Walton
Décor: Bloom + Blueprint
Notable Moments: As guests arrived, they entered an upscale, curated Goodwill boutique, where they shopped and enjoyed signature cocktails to kick off the special evening of fashion and fundraising. The program included a one-of-a-kind fashion show that showcased eco-friendly, upcycled fashions reimagined from items discovered at Goodwill stores across the state. The uplifting mission moment featured personal stories shared by two community members who positively transformed their lives thanks to Goodwill services. Funds raised will support Goodwill’s community impact initiatives to help people build pathways out of poverty.