Community Gathers to Support Human Services Campus at ‘I Am Home’ Breakfast

The Event: Mike McQuaid ‘I Am Home’ Breakfast

The Cause: Human Service Campus

Event Date: December 14, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Signature Sponsor: Avondale Toyota

Dollars Raised: $900,000+

Entertainment: Phoenix Symphony Ensemble: B-Sharp Music Wellness Program

Event Co-Hosts: Eric Sperling & Amy Schwabenlender

Notable Moments: The pre-holiday breakfast began with a special Native American blessing before diving into a program that featured stories of transformation and the annual “state of the campus.” While many glimmers of hope were present throughout the stories of perseverance of those served at the Human Services Campus, there is still so much more support needed for those experiencing homelessness.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography

Paula & Chriss Carr with Anne McQuaid, Peter McQuaid, Molly McQuaid, Peter McQuaid Jr. and Brittney O’Brien

Lisa Bockern, Matt Ingram, Elsa Steen Koppell, Jonathan Koppell & Shana Ellis

Tyler Lewis, Payton Donnelly, Richelle Donnelly & Parker Donnelly

Brian & Roxanne McCafferty

Cheryl Ruggiero & Mike Haenel

Tim Westphal, Dickie Westphal, Myron Hammes, Brian Schwalbe & Jeff Largay with Maureen Maloney & Rich Taliaferro (seated)

Executive Director Amy Schwabenlender with Co-Host Eric Sperling