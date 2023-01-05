Community Gathers to Support Human Services Campus at ‘I Am Home’ Breakfast
The Event: Mike McQuaid ‘I Am Home’ Breakfast
The Cause: Human Service Campus
Event Date: December 14, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Signature Sponsor: Avondale Toyota
Dollars Raised: $900,000+
Entertainment: Phoenix Symphony Ensemble: B-Sharp Music Wellness Program
Event Co-Hosts: Eric Sperling & Amy Schwabenlender
Notable Moments: The pre-holiday breakfast began with a special Native American blessing before diving into a program that featured stories of transformation and the annual “state of the campus.” While many glimmers of hope were present throughout the stories of perseverance of those served at the Human Services Campus, there is still so much more support needed for those experiencing homelessness.
Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography