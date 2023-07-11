Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

July 11, 2023

Colorful ‘Dinner on the Desert’ a Feast for the Senses

Event Co-Chairs Faye Kitchel & Shoshana Tancer with The Dr. William Huizingh Executive Director, Ken Schutz

The Event: Dinner on the Desert

The Cause & Location: Desert Botanical Garden

Event Date: April 22, 2023

Event Co-Chairs: Shoshana Tancer & Faye Kitchel

Event Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona | SRP | JP Morgan & Chase Co | APS | 1834 | Freeport McMoRan | Bartlett Tree Experts | Rob Walton Foundation | Rest Assured, Inc.

Dollars Raised: $500,000+

Entertainment: Driftwood Quintet & Opuntia Quintet

Caterer: Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events

Notable Moments: This unique opportunity to dine amongst the stunning gardens throughout the Desert Botanical Garden was a feast for the senses. The current and colorful exhibition featuring large sculptures by Rotraut was paired with live dancers as guests strolled through the garden to the silent auction. Following dinner under the swags of bistro lighting, your return trip through the gardens included a special experience with ASU’s School of Earth & Space Exploration to view the desert sky and experience the weight of meteorite pieces collected from space. 

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Bennett & Jacquie Dorrance with their granddaughter
Dionne & Francis Najafi
Ron Eriksson & Nancy Hanley Eriksson with Suzanne & Carter Emerson
Peter Fine & Rebecca Ailes-Fine
John & Oonagh Boppart
Shelley Cohn & Mollie Trivers
Linda Elliott, Anna Marie Chavez & Carolyn Lane
Adriana & Nikcos Murrietta
Dan & Connie Perez and Family
Tahnia McKeever, Jan Lewis & Carole Kraemer
Mike & Lee Cohn, Mary Heiss & Harold Dorenbecher
Freeport-McMoRan Table
Mal & Jane Jozoff with Jennifer & Michiel Schuitemaker
The Earle and Vlachos Families
Silent auction in Dorrance Hall
The Scene

