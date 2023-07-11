Colorful ‘Dinner on the Desert’ a Feast for the Senses

The Event: Dinner on the Desert

The Cause & Location: Desert Botanical Garden

Event Date: April 22, 2023

Event Co-Chairs: Shoshana Tancer & Faye Kitchel

Event Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona | SRP | JP Morgan & Chase Co | APS | 1834 | Freeport McMoRan | Bartlett Tree Experts | Rob Walton Foundation | Rest Assured, Inc.

Dollars Raised: $500,000+

Entertainment: Driftwood Quintet & Opuntia Quintet

Caterer: Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events

Notable Moments: This unique opportunity to dine amongst the stunning gardens throughout the Desert Botanical Garden was a feast for the senses. The current and colorful exhibition featuring large sculptures by Rotraut was paired with live dancers as guests strolled through the garden to the silent auction. Following dinner under the swags of bistro lighting, your return trip through the gardens included a special experience with ASU’s School of Earth & Space Exploration to view the desert sky and experience the weight of meteorite pieces collected from space.

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Bennett & Jacquie Dorrance with their granddaughter

Dionne & Francis Najafi

Ron Eriksson & Nancy Hanley Eriksson with Suzanne & Carter Emerson

Peter Fine & Rebecca Ailes-Fine John & Oonagh Boppart

Shelley Cohn & Mollie Trivers

Linda Elliott, Anna Marie Chavez & Carolyn Lane

Adriana & Nikcos Murrietta

Dan & Connie Perez and Family

Tahnia McKeever, Jan Lewis & Carole Kraemer

Mike & Lee Cohn, Mary Heiss & Harold Dorenbecher

Freeport-McMoRan Table

Mal & Jane Jozoff with Jennifer & Michiel Schuitemaker

The Earle and Vlachos Families

Silent auction in Dorrance Hall