Colorful ‘Dinner on the Desert’ a Feast for the Senses
The Event: Dinner on the Desert
The Cause & Location: Desert Botanical Garden
Event Date: April 22, 2023
Event Co-Chairs: Shoshana Tancer & Faye Kitchel
Event Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona | SRP | JP Morgan & Chase Co | APS | 1834 | Freeport McMoRan | Bartlett Tree Experts | Rob Walton Foundation | Rest Assured, Inc.
Dollars Raised: $500,000+
Entertainment: Driftwood Quintet & Opuntia Quintet
Caterer: Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events
Notable Moments: This unique opportunity to dine amongst the stunning gardens throughout the Desert Botanical Garden was a feast for the senses. The current and colorful exhibition featuring large sculptures by Rotraut was paired with live dancers as guests strolled through the garden to the silent auction. Following dinner under the swags of bistro lighting, your return trip through the gardens included a special experience with ASU’s School of Earth & Space Exploration to view the desert sky and experience the weight of meteorite pieces collected from space.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media